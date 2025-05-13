News 9

Singer impersonator scams small biz

입력 2025.05.13 (02:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, there have been a series of scams impersonating famous singers to extort money from restaurants.

The method involves making a reservation for a company dinner and then ordering expensive alcohol before disappearing.

Self-employed individuals need to be particularly cautious.

This is a report by reporter Moon Green.

[Report]

A restaurant in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.

On May 8, a man claiming to be an employee of a famous singer's agency called.

He inquired about making a reservation for a company dinner after a concert.

[Fraud Suspect/On May 8/Voice Altered: "You know singer OOO, right? We have a concert this time, and we want to have a dinner afterward. So I was wondering if it would be possible to reserve a table."]

The man requested that they prepare a bottle of high-end whiskey and two bottles of wine, claiming they were the singer's favorites, which are not sold in regular restaurants.

He then provided the contact information for a liquor company and promised to pay the 4.7 million won for the alcohol upfront, with a later payment to follow.

On the day of the reservation, the restaurant even prepared a welcome flower bouquet, but the man cut off contact and disappeared.

[Cha Soon-jo/Owner of the Victimized Restaurant: "(When asked) how did you fall for the scam, I say that as a self-employed person, the hope of having customers come is so great and desperate."]

There were three reported cases of scams impersonating famous singers in Gyeongnam alone over the weekend.

The agency of the singer expressed their dismay, stating that scams impersonating their artist are occurring frequently.

[Agency official/voice altered: "We received about 30 calls to the company. They were calls to confirm reservations. In the case of the artist, they don't drink alcohol. So there are no after-parties after the concert."]

Following a recent scam involving military supplies impersonating military officials, scams impersonating famous singers are also on the rise, targeting self-employed individuals who are in desperate situations during the economic downturn.

This is KBS News, Moon Green.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Singer impersonator scams small biz
    • 입력 2025-05-13 02:21:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, there have been a series of scams impersonating famous singers to extort money from restaurants.

The method involves making a reservation for a company dinner and then ordering expensive alcohol before disappearing.

Self-employed individuals need to be particularly cautious.

This is a report by reporter Moon Green.

[Report]

A restaurant in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.

On May 8, a man claiming to be an employee of a famous singer's agency called.

He inquired about making a reservation for a company dinner after a concert.

[Fraud Suspect/On May 8/Voice Altered: "You know singer OOO, right? We have a concert this time, and we want to have a dinner afterward. So I was wondering if it would be possible to reserve a table."]

The man requested that they prepare a bottle of high-end whiskey and two bottles of wine, claiming they were the singer's favorites, which are not sold in regular restaurants.

He then provided the contact information for a liquor company and promised to pay the 4.7 million won for the alcohol upfront, with a later payment to follow.

On the day of the reservation, the restaurant even prepared a welcome flower bouquet, but the man cut off contact and disappeared.

[Cha Soon-jo/Owner of the Victimized Restaurant: "(When asked) how did you fall for the scam, I say that as a self-employed person, the hope of having customers come is so great and desperate."]

There were three reported cases of scams impersonating famous singers in Gyeongnam alone over the weekend.

The agency of the singer expressed their dismay, stating that scams impersonating their artist are occurring frequently.

[Agency official/voice altered: "We received about 30 calls to the company. They were calls to confirm reservations. In the case of the artist, they don't drink alcohol. So there are no after-parties after the concert."]

Following a recent scam involving military supplies impersonating military officials, scams impersonating famous singers are also on the rise, targeting self-employed individuals who are in desperate situations during the economic downturn.

This is KBS News, Moon Green.
문그린
문그린

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 <br>반도체·기술혁신 강조

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 반도체·기술혁신 강조
김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…<br>“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”

김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”
이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…<br>“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”

이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”
대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달

대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.