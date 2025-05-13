Singer impersonator scams small biz

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there have been a series of scams impersonating famous singers to extort money from restaurants.



The method involves making a reservation for a company dinner and then ordering expensive alcohol before disappearing.



Self-employed individuals need to be particularly cautious.



This is a report by reporter Moon Green.



[Report]



A restaurant in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.



On May 8, a man claiming to be an employee of a famous singer's agency called.



He inquired about making a reservation for a company dinner after a concert.



[Fraud Suspect/On May 8/Voice Altered: "You know singer OOO, right? We have a concert this time, and we want to have a dinner afterward. So I was wondering if it would be possible to reserve a table."]



The man requested that they prepare a bottle of high-end whiskey and two bottles of wine, claiming they were the singer's favorites, which are not sold in regular restaurants.



He then provided the contact information for a liquor company and promised to pay the 4.7 million won for the alcohol upfront, with a later payment to follow.



On the day of the reservation, the restaurant even prepared a welcome flower bouquet, but the man cut off contact and disappeared.



[Cha Soon-jo/Owner of the Victimized Restaurant: "(When asked) how did you fall for the scam, I say that as a self-employed person, the hope of having customers come is so great and desperate."]



There were three reported cases of scams impersonating famous singers in Gyeongnam alone over the weekend.



The agency of the singer expressed their dismay, stating that scams impersonating their artist are occurring frequently.



[Agency official/voice altered: "We received about 30 calls to the company. They were calls to confirm reservations. In the case of the artist, they don't drink alcohol. So there are no after-parties after the concert."]



Following a recent scam involving military supplies impersonating military officials, scams impersonating famous singers are also on the rise, targeting self-employed individuals who are in desperate situations during the economic downturn.



This is KBS News, Moon Green.



