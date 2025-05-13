Son Heung-min returns from injury

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who suffered a foot injury, returned after 8 matches and played for over 30 minutes.



Although he did not score any attacking points, it seems there will be no problem for him to participate in the Europa League final.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Focusing all attention on the Europa League final against Manchester United, Tottenham benched many of its starters, from the front line to the goalkeeper.



Sitting on the bench for the first time in 8 matches, Son Heung-min found the game boring and frustrating enough to yawn.



Tottenham completely lost the flow to Crystal Palace and conceded the opening goal to Eze in the first half.



Just 3 minutes into the second half, after being struck again by Eze, coach Postecoglou urgently called Son Heung-min.



Although he stepped onto the pitch after about a month, the presence of the captain was immediately evident.



He broke the line beautifully, took a shot, and adjusted his aim, even stepping up as a direct free-kick taker.



However, despite Son Heung-min's struggles, the powerless Tottenham lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace, falling to 17th place.



They also experienced the humiliation of suffering their 20th defeat, the most since the Premier League's inception.



Coach Postecoglou, who has effectively given up on the league, expressed his intention to focus on building Son Heung-min's match fitness in preparation for the Europa League final.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "Good to get him some match minutes, and hopefully we can get him some more match minutes against Villa on Friday. It would be good to get him back and involved and available."]



Manchester United also lost 2-0 to West Ham, dropping to 16th place. The Europa League final will be held amidst the disgrace of being a matchup between the weakest teams in history.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



