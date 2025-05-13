Kim Hye-seong out after review
입력 2025.05.13 (02:21)
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong made a strong run for his first extra-base hit in the big leagues, but after a video review, he was called out at second base, leaving him disappointed.
Since his big league debut, Kim Hye-seong had not yet recorded an extra-base hit. After hitting a single to center field, he ambitiously sprinted to second base.
The umpire's call was safe! It seemed he would record a double.
However, the opposing team immediately requested a video review.
While waiting for the result, he conversed with the opposing shortstop, Perdomo.
Ah, but the umpire declared him out.
He was recorded as a hit, but was out at second base, and even Perdomo comforted the disappointed Kim Hye-seong.
In San Francisco, Lee Jung-hoo celebrated Mother's Day in the U.S. by wielding a pink bat and recorded a hit after four games.
I hope this becomes a turning point for him.
