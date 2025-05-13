SK's 0% miracle or LG's first crown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the professional basketball championship finals, SK took a breather by winning the fourth game after three consecutive losses.



It will be interesting to see whether SK can write a miracle by breaking through the 0% probability, which has never been seen even in the NBA, or if LG will realize their 100% championship probability without any surprises.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



SK's Kim Sun-hyung shed tears after scoring the most points in the fourth game with 15 points.



[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "I felt really sorry after the heavy loss in the third game. On my way home, I saw a fan bawling. I was signing autographs, and they said, 'Please win the fourth game.' So there has been a lot of feelings going back and forth, a lot of emotions…."]



SK had suffered three consecutive losses due to LG's organized cooperative defense. They successfully countered by assigning Kim Tae-hoon as a dedicated defender for LG's field commander, Yang Jun-seok.



However, SK's championship probability still stands at 0%.



In the 78-year history of American professional basketball, there has never been a case of a team winning four consecutive games after losing three in a row, known as a 'reverse sweep'.



In over 120 years of Major League Baseball, the only instance of this happening was in 2004 when Boston achieved it against the Yankees.



[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I believe history can be made, and there is no 0%. We said let's do well in the first game of writing the first history, and I hope we can show a good game in the fifth game as well."]



On the other hand, LG, which holds a 100% probability, will reach the top for the first time in its 28-year history if they win just one game.



The key will be how they can break through SK's concentrated defense against Yang Jun-seok and Marei.



[Jo Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "I will take responsibility and work to make us a strong team. We will analyze and think about how to maintain what we did well and how to block what SK did well."]



Whether SK's steps toward a 0% miracle will continue or if it will be LG's first championship, the fateful fifth game will take place tomorrow at SK's home in Seoul.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



