Liverpool wins Premier League title
입력 2025.05.13 (02:21) 수정 2025.05.13 (02:23)
Liverpool, who secured the championship in the English professional football league, and second-place Arsenal engaged in a fierce battle of pride with a spectacular goal fest.
In the 20th minute of the first half, Liverpool's Robertson delivered a sharp cross, which was finished with a header by Hákpor, delighting the home fans.
Just one minute later, Salah, who leads in both goals and assists, delivered a fantastic pass.
After a touch from Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz shook the net, giving Liverpool a two-goal lead.
Arsenal's counterattack was also formidable.
In the 2nd minute of the second half, Martinelli scored a header to reduce the deficit.
And in the 25th minute of the second half, Merino scored the equalizer.
It was a match that showcased Arsenal's strong determination to maintain their second place in the league.
입력 2025-05-13 02:21:37
수정2025-05-13 02:23:12
