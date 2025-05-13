News 9

Liverpool wins Premier League title

Liverpool, who secured the championship in the English professional football league, and second-place Arsenal engaged in a fierce battle of pride with a spectacular goal fest.

In the 20th minute of the first half, Liverpool's Robertson delivered a sharp cross, which was finished with a header by Hákpor, delighting the home fans.

Just one minute later, Salah, who leads in both goals and assists, delivered a fantastic pass.

After a touch from Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz shook the net, giving Liverpool a two-goal lead.

Arsenal's counterattack was also formidable.

In the 2nd minute of the second half, Martinelli scored a header to reduce the deficit.

And in the 25th minute of the second half, Merino scored the equalizer.

It was a match that showcased Arsenal's strong determination to maintain their second place in the league.

