News Today

[News Today] Pres. candidates unveil pledges

입력 2025.05.13 (16:04) 수정 2025.05.13 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With the official campaign period now underway, each candidate announced their top ten pledges outlining their vision for the next five years in office. The main focus is on the top three candidates' pledges. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
Campaign pledges of the presidential candidates have a focus on economic growth.

In his number one pledge, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to establish a new growth foundation and turn Korea into an economic powerhouse.

As for future industries, he mentioned artificial intelligence, the content sector and the defense industry.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
What really matters is public livelihood issues and the economy.

People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to develop Korea into a business-friendly nation.

To that aim, he vowed deregulation, tax reform and boosting investment through which he promised job creation.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I will become an economic president to make our country better off.

In his first campaign pledge, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he would merge and close down overlapping government agencies.

He vowed to minimize what he called partitioned administrative affairs by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 13.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (Apr. 30, Kwanhun Club forum)
The reorganization will streamline agencies with overlapping duties.

The candidates also presented pledges targeting their core support base.

Lee Jae-myung called for overcoming the insurrection era, restoring democracy and separating the prosecution's investigation and indictment powers.

Kim Moon-soo vowed to introduce external audits for the National Election Commission and build up technology on nuclear weapons design.

Lee Jun-seok pledged to separate the old and new funds in national pension finances and create a pension scheme for those working in the science and technology field.

As his top priority pledge, Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-guk vowed to ease social inequality through tax hikes.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Pres. candidates unveil pledges
    • 입력 2025-05-13 16:04:21
    • 수정2025-05-13 16:05:15
    News Today

[LEAD]
With the official campaign period now underway, each candidate announced their top ten pledges outlining their vision for the next five years in office. The main focus is on the top three candidates' pledges. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
Campaign pledges of the presidential candidates have a focus on economic growth.

In his number one pledge, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to establish a new growth foundation and turn Korea into an economic powerhouse.

As for future industries, he mentioned artificial intelligence, the content sector and the defense industry.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
What really matters is public livelihood issues and the economy.

People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to develop Korea into a business-friendly nation.

To that aim, he vowed deregulation, tax reform and boosting investment through which he promised job creation.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I will become an economic president to make our country better off.

In his first campaign pledge, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he would merge and close down overlapping government agencies.

He vowed to minimize what he called partitioned administrative affairs by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 13.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (Apr. 30, Kwanhun Club forum)
The reorganization will streamline agencies with overlapping duties.

The candidates also presented pledges targeting their core support base.

Lee Jae-myung called for overcoming the insurrection era, restoring democracy and separating the prosecution's investigation and indictment powers.

Kim Moon-soo vowed to introduce external audits for the National Election Commission and build up technology on nuclear weapons design.

Lee Jun-seok pledged to separate the old and new funds in national pension finances and create a pension scheme for those working in the science and technology field.

As his top priority pledge, Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-guk vowed to ease social inequality through tax hikes.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사, ‘내일 소환 통보’ 검찰에 불출석 사유서 제출

김건희 여사, ‘내일 소환 통보’ 검찰에 불출석 사유서 제출
이천 대형 물류창고서 큰 불…<br>5시간 반 만에 큰 불길 잡아

이천 대형 물류창고서 큰 불…5시간 반 만에 큰 불길 잡아
‘12살 도현이 사망’ 급발진 의심사고…법원 “페달 오조작”

‘12살 도현이 사망’ 급발진 의심사고…법원 “페달 오조작”
‘주호민 아들’ 판결 뒤집혀…<br>“교실 몰래녹음, 증거 안된다”

‘주호민 아들’ 판결 뒤집혀…“교실 몰래녹음, 증거 안된다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.