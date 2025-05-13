[News Today] Pres. candidates unveil pledges

입력 2025-05-13 16:04:21 수정 2025-05-13 16:05:15 News Today





[LEAD]

With the official campaign period now underway, each candidate announced their top ten pledges outlining their vision for the next five years in office. The main focus is on the top three candidates' pledges. Let's check it out.



[REPORT]

Campaign pledges of the presidential candidates have a focus on economic growth.



In his number one pledge, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to establish a new growth foundation and turn Korea into an economic powerhouse.



As for future industries, he mentioned artificial intelligence, the content sector and the defense industry.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

What really matters is public livelihood issues and the economy.



People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to develop Korea into a business-friendly nation.



To that aim, he vowed deregulation, tax reform and boosting investment through which he promised job creation.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I will become an economic president to make our country better off.



In his first campaign pledge, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he would merge and close down overlapping government agencies.



He vowed to minimize what he called partitioned administrative affairs by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 13.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (Apr. 30, Kwanhun Club forum)

The reorganization will streamline agencies with overlapping duties.



The candidates also presented pledges targeting their core support base.



Lee Jae-myung called for overcoming the insurrection era, restoring democracy and separating the prosecution's investigation and indictment powers.



Kim Moon-soo vowed to introduce external audits for the National Election Commission and build up technology on nuclear weapons design.



Lee Jun-seok pledged to separate the old and new funds in national pension finances and create a pension scheme for those working in the science and technology field.



As his top priority pledge, Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-guk vowed to ease social inequality through tax hikes.