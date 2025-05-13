[News Today] Pres. candidates unveil pledges
입력 2025.05.13 (16:04) 수정 2025.05.13 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
With the official campaign period now underway, each candidate announced their top ten pledges outlining their vision for the next five years in office. The main focus is on the top three candidates' pledges. Let's check it out.
[REPORT]
Campaign pledges of the presidential candidates have a focus on economic growth.
In his number one pledge, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to establish a new growth foundation and turn Korea into an economic powerhouse.
As for future industries, he mentioned artificial intelligence, the content sector and the defense industry.
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
What really matters is public livelihood issues and the economy.
People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to develop Korea into a business-friendly nation.
To that aim, he vowed deregulation, tax reform and boosting investment through which he promised job creation.
Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I will become an economic president to make our country better off.
In his first campaign pledge, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he would merge and close down overlapping government agencies.
He vowed to minimize what he called partitioned administrative affairs by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 13.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (Apr. 30, Kwanhun Club forum)
The reorganization will streamline agencies with overlapping duties.
The candidates also presented pledges targeting their core support base.
Lee Jae-myung called for overcoming the insurrection era, restoring democracy and separating the prosecution's investigation and indictment powers.
Kim Moon-soo vowed to introduce external audits for the National Election Commission and build up technology on nuclear weapons design.
Lee Jun-seok pledged to separate the old and new funds in national pension finances and create a pension scheme for those working in the science and technology field.
As his top priority pledge, Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-guk vowed to ease social inequality through tax hikes.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Pres. candidates unveil pledges
-
- 입력 2025-05-13 16:04:21
- 수정2025-05-13 16:05:15
[LEAD]
With the official campaign period now underway, each candidate announced their top ten pledges outlining their vision for the next five years in office. The main focus is on the top three candidates' pledges. Let's check it out.
[REPORT]
Campaign pledges of the presidential candidates have a focus on economic growth.
In his number one pledge, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to establish a new growth foundation and turn Korea into an economic powerhouse.
As for future industries, he mentioned artificial intelligence, the content sector and the defense industry.
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
What really matters is public livelihood issues and the economy.
People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to develop Korea into a business-friendly nation.
To that aim, he vowed deregulation, tax reform and boosting investment through which he promised job creation.
Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I will become an economic president to make our country better off.
In his first campaign pledge, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he would merge and close down overlapping government agencies.
He vowed to minimize what he called partitioned administrative affairs by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 13.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (Apr. 30, Kwanhun Club forum)
The reorganization will streamline agencies with overlapping duties.
The candidates also presented pledges targeting their core support base.
Lee Jae-myung called for overcoming the insurrection era, restoring democracy and separating the prosecution's investigation and indictment powers.
Kim Moon-soo vowed to introduce external audits for the National Election Commission and build up technology on nuclear weapons design.
Lee Jun-seok pledged to separate the old and new funds in national pension finances and create a pension scheme for those working in the science and technology field.
As his top priority pledge, Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-guk vowed to ease social inequality through tax hikes.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.