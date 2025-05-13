[News Today] “Yoon ordered to use firearms”

입력 2025-05-13 16:06:25 수정 2025-05-13 16:06:39 News Today





[LEAD]

Another testimony emerged in court in the insurrection case against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. It claimed that Yoon, through a phone call, ordered to smash the doors and break in, even if it meant firing guns.



[REPORT]

After getting out from his car, former President Yoon Suk Yeol walked to the entrance of the courthouse.



But he did not reply to reporters' questions.



"Will you apologize for declaring emergency martial law?"



"Would you like to say anything to the public ahead of the presidential election?"



The Presidential Security Service staff used force to pull on reporters' arms when they were posing questions.



The person who testified at the third hearing was an aide to former Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo.



The two were in the same vehicle when emergency martial law was declared.



The aide, named Oh Sang-bae, said he overheard conversations between Lee and Yoon on a secret phone four times.



Oh said Yoon ordered forces to enter the parliament building and have four people carry out each person one by one.



Another order was to smash the doors and break in, even if it meant firing guns.



Oh added that as Lee remained silent, as if shocked, Yoon impatiently urged him to respond.



According to Oh, the fourth conversation said, "Keep doing it even if a resolution to lift martial law is passed. It can be declared again and again."



Oh said he first thought that Yoon would take responsibility for everything, but after seeing his legal defense team's press conference, he felt abandoned.



Seok Dong-hyeon / Yoon's lawyer (Dec. 19, 2024)

The president never even mentioned arresting anyone.



Yoon's legal team raised an issue with the credibility of Oh's testimony by saying that he just said what he had overheard without participating in the phone conversations personally.



When asked about the absence of the call history with Yoon on the secret phone, Oh said there was no doubt that the screen of the phone handed over to him by Lee read "Mr. President."