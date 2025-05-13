[News Today] Challenges for Korean chip industry

[LEAD]

Exports took a hit earlier this month, plunging nearly 25 percent due to U.S. tariffs. But semiconductors were the exception, with outbound shipments on the rise. Despite so, it's too soon to be optimistic as Korea's semiconductor sector faces mounting challenges.



[REPORT]

Taiwan's TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor foundry.



Foundries are the facilities that produce semiconductor chips tailored for other companies' orders.



TSMC recorded sales of 37 trillion won or more than 26 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year alone.



This is because the Taiwanese company has global tech giants like Apple, NVIDIA and Qualcomm as its customers.



With its U.S. factory's cutting-edge technology, TSMC's market dominance is deepening even in the sector of manufacturing ultra-fine chips measuring two nano meters or smaller.



Kim Yang-paeng/ Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade

As they have been jointly developing technologies virtually, it is not easy to take customers away from rivals simply with an advanced production technology.



Not only being a semiconductor foundry, Samsung also produces memory and non-memory chips.



But in the first quarter, its sales were smaller than TSMC's by over ten trillion won or seven billion U.S. dollars.



The sales gap has been widening since last year.



In terms of the foundry market share, Samsung lags behind TSMC by 59 percentage points.



Roh Mi-jeong / Samsung Electronics (April 30)

We plan to boost customers' trust and increase new orders through securing stable mass production capability.



Amid this situation, Intel, once a global leader of semiconductor technology, declared a comeback to the foundry business, aiming to overtake Samsung.



Intel is boasting its 1.8-nano-meter chip technology, which is more advanced than those owned by Samsung and TSMC.



Intel is launching aggressive efforts to attract customers, highlighting its strengths like diverse supply chains and a large number of factories within the U.S., which make it less vulnerable to the higher U.S. tariffs.



Competition is heating up in the foundry sector.



Another negative factor for Korean chip exporters is the tariffs the Trump administration will likely impose on semiconductor soon.