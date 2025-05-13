News Today

[News Today] “No business uptick during holiday”

입력 2025.05.13 (16:08) 수정 2025.05.13 (16:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Despite hopes for a temporary rebound in spending over the so-called golden holiday at the start of May, the numbers tell a different story. Credit card spending actually declined compared to last year, when the holiday was even shorter.

[REPORT]
This holiday cottage has been in business for a decade.

For holidays in May, when many people travel, rooms were usually fully booked at least a month in advance.

However this year, even at a 30% discount, reservations were filled only at the last minute.

Holiday cottage operator for 10th year /
In past years, we were flooded with calls asking if there was vacancy for that day. This year, there are no inquiries and rooms remain empty on May weekends.

KBS has obtained sales records between May 1st and 6th from credit card firm BC Card.

Data shows the number of transactions fell 11% compared to the same period last year.

Transactions were down 15% at cultural venues, such as cinemas and theme parks.

Distribution as well as food and beverage sectors also saw a decline.

These are industries for meeting, eating, and leisure, but their holiday sales have dropped.

Last year, there were four off-days. This year, five. But card payments still dipped.

Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute
Insufficient income and extreme future uncertainty spur the possibility of layoffs and business closures, causing sluggish spending.

The Bank of Korea was particularly monitoring the spending level in early May.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong had said in a press briefing that credit card spending during the May holidays was the biggest focus, but there was no rebound in consumption.

During the same period, overseas transactions rose 4%.

The usual pattern of longer holidays boosting domestic travel and spending has been broken.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “No business uptick during holiday”
    • 입력 2025-05-13 16:08:32
    • 수정2025-05-13 16:08:44
    News Today

[LEAD]
Despite hopes for a temporary rebound in spending over the so-called golden holiday at the start of May, the numbers tell a different story. Credit card spending actually declined compared to last year, when the holiday was even shorter.

[REPORT]
This holiday cottage has been in business for a decade.

For holidays in May, when many people travel, rooms were usually fully booked at least a month in advance.

However this year, even at a 30% discount, reservations were filled only at the last minute.

Holiday cottage operator for 10th year /
In past years, we were flooded with calls asking if there was vacancy for that day. This year, there are no inquiries and rooms remain empty on May weekends.

KBS has obtained sales records between May 1st and 6th from credit card firm BC Card.

Data shows the number of transactions fell 11% compared to the same period last year.

Transactions were down 15% at cultural venues, such as cinemas and theme parks.

Distribution as well as food and beverage sectors also saw a decline.

These are industries for meeting, eating, and leisure, but their holiday sales have dropped.

Last year, there were four off-days. This year, five. But card payments still dipped.

Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute
Insufficient income and extreme future uncertainty spur the possibility of layoffs and business closures, causing sluggish spending.

The Bank of Korea was particularly monitoring the spending level in early May.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong had said in a press briefing that credit card spending during the May holidays was the biggest focus, but there was no rebound in consumption.

During the same period, overseas transactions rose 4%.

The usual pattern of longer holidays boosting domestic travel and spending has been broken.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사, ‘내일 소환 통보’ 검찰에 불출석 사유서 제출

김건희 여사, ‘내일 소환 통보’ 검찰에 불출석 사유서 제출
이천 대형 물류창고서 큰 불…<br>5시간 반 만에 큰 불길 잡아

이천 대형 물류창고서 큰 불…5시간 반 만에 큰 불길 잡아
‘12살 도현이 사망’ 급발진 의심사고…법원 “페달 오조작”

‘12살 도현이 사망’ 급발진 의심사고…법원 “페달 오조작”
‘주호민 아들’ 판결 뒤집혀…<br>“교실 몰래녹음, 증거 안된다”

‘주호민 아들’ 판결 뒤집혀…“교실 몰래녹음, 증거 안된다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.