[News Today] Chung Myung-whun tapped for La Scala

Chung Myung-whun tapped for La Scala

Conductor Chung Myung-whun has become the first Asian to be appointed music director of Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.



Italy's Teatro alla Scala announced on its official website Monday that it was naming Chung Myung-whun of Korea as its new music director whose term begins in 2027.



Opening in 1778, Teatro alla Scala is one of the world's top three opera houses.



So it is considered a dream stage for opera singers.



Chung is the first Asian to assume the role in the theater's 247-year history.



He is also the opera house's second only foreign music director born outside of Italy.



La Scala introduced Chung as one of the artists most loved by Milanese music fans.



Noting the Korean maestro's past relationship with the theater, such as serving as an honorary conductor for its orchestra, the Italian opera house credited him with raising its international profile.