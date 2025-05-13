Kim Moon-soo rallies in Daegu

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the People Power Party, has focused on rallying his support base in Yeongnam for the second day.



He reiterated his commitment to reviving the economy by emphasizing the spirit of Park Chung-hee.



He also announced pledges to support small business owners and self-employed individuals.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



Continuing his schedule in Daegu on the second day by paying tribute to an anti-Japanese activist from the area, candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized that it was Daegu and Gyeongbuk that saved the country in times of crisis.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Whenever the country is in trouble, I believe Daegu and Gyeongbuk will surely make South Korea greater."]



He prominently featured former President Park Chung-hee wherever he went.



He stressed the need to inherit Park's spirit of "We can do it!" to unite his supporters and reaffirm his determination for a "regime re-creation."



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "A great president who achieved the world's strongest industrial revolution. Isn't he a figure born from Daegu, Gyeongbuk? Everyone!"]



In Ulsan and Busan, he targeted local sentiments with tailored pledges such as relocating the Korea Development Bank, constructing a new airport in Daegu, Gyeongbuk, and hosting the Ulsan Garden Expo.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Let's once again make Ulsan, the capital of economic miracles, a great Ulsan together."]



He also emphasized his role as a people's president for economic recovery.



["Please give me all of it."]



He revealed pledges to establish a national policy bank for small businesses and to expand income tax deductions and cashbacks for credit cards.



He appealed to the anti-Lee Jae-myung sentiment by claiming he is more honest and clean compared to his opponent.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(Since my marriage) I have never once said I was a bachelor. I am Kim Moon-soo, who has lived with losses because I do not lie."]



Candidate Kim will continue his schedule in the Yeongnam region for three consecutive days until tomorrow (5.14).



He plans to solidify his traditional support base and then begin a full-scale campaign to rebound support starting from the metropolitan area.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!