Lee Jae-myung heads to Yeongnam

[Anchor]



The presidential candidates of major political parties targeted the Yeongnam region, including Daegu, on the second day of their official campaign today (May 13).



We will report on the messages they delivered here and the reasons why they all chose Daegu.



First, Lee Jae-myung, the candidate from the Democratic Party, appealed by saying that it doesn't matter whether it's Yeongnam or Honam, and asked for people to give him a chance to work.



He also acknowledged the achievements of former President Park Chung-hee.



The first report is by Oh Dae-seong.



[Report]



On the second day of the official campaign, candidate Lee Jae-myung began his rally in Gumi, the hometown of former President Park Chung-hee.



He acknowledged that while Park's dictatorship was wrong, it led to economic development, emphasizing that good policies should be utilized.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What does it matter if it's Park Chung-hee's policy or Kim Dae-jung's policy? If it's needed, we use it; if it's unnecessary or inefficient, we discard it."]



["Lee Jae-myung, Lee Jae-myung."]



In Daegu, he emphasized the need for change.



He stated that if people blindly cast a vote, they won't be treated as the owners, and encouraged them to try new candidates.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "'Isn't it time to try Lee Jae-myung? You should try using me. Try out new products."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that the most important issue is the cost of living and called for support from conservative groups to work together for the future beyond regional and ideological divides.



He also mentioned that pragmatism is important in foreign affairs, recalling his past statements.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We should say 'Xie Xie' (thank you) to China, and 'Xie Xie' to Taiwan, and get along well with other countries. Did I say anything wrong?"]



Focusing on growth as a key part of his election strategy, he visited Pohang and Ulsan, emphasizing the need to revitalize the declining regional economy and increase opportunities.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to prepare for the opening of the Arctic route and get ready for the Arctic route era."]



He will continue his campaign schedule in the Yeongnam region, starting with a visit to the UN Memorial Park in Busan tomorrow (May 14), followed by Changwon, Tongyeong, and Geoje.



This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.



