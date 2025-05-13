Kim Moon-soo faces pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has responded by highlighting candidate Kim Moon-soo’s clean record, calling for voters to judge the “criminal” Lee Jae-myung at the ballot box.



However, the party appears to be deliberating carefully over the issue of expelling former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Continuing with reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



Yesterday (5.12), candidate Kim Moon-soo apologized for the martial law.



Regarding the expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, he still drew a line.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Trying to shift responsibility by forcing the president you elected to leave the party — that’s neither justifiable nor morally right.”]



However, Kim Yong-tae, the nominee for interim party leader, hinted at the possibility of Yoon’s expulsion.



He stated that discussions are underway, including with Kim Moon-soo, and emphasized the need to reach a decision aligned with public expectations.



[Kim Yong-tae/Nominee for People Power Party Interim Leader: “I’ve said many times that he needs to make a decision himself. I’ll be able to share an update on this matter very soon.”]



With former leader Han Dong-hoon repeatedly calling for a clear break from Yoon, the party now faces pressure to take action in order to form a unified campaign committee that includes figures like Han.



With Kim Moon-soo and Kim Yong-tae offering different messages, it appears the party is employing a “two-track strategy” to appeal both to traditional conservatives and moderate voters.



The People Power Party is also drawing a sharp contrast between the two candidates.



They are branding Kim Moon-soo as a clean and capable candidate, while labeling Lee Jae-myung as a lying criminal who must be judged at the polls.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Campaign Committee: “The biggest fraud scandal since the founding of the nation — the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong cases — were committed by none other than Lee Jae-myung. He must be held accountable!”]



The party also condemned the Democratic Party’s push to impeach the Chief Justice and demand a special investigation, portraying it as an attack on the judiciary and once again highlighting Lee’s legal risks.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



