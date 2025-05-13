News 9

Lee Jun-seok courts Daegu voters

입력 2025.05.13 (23:58)

[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also visited Daegu, claiming to represent the young conservatives and the future of conservatism.

He urged voters to support him instead of candidate Kim Moon-soo to defeat Lee Jae-myung.

He repeatedly drew a line against unifying begind a single candidate with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

This is the sixth university event since announcing his candidacy for the presidential election.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok discussed employment, the future, and the presidential election with university students.

["(What do you think they are most concerned about?) It seems like they have a lot of worries about the future...."]

He mentioned the harms of martial law and factional politics, stating that Lee Jae-myung should be held accountable for neglecting Daegu's long-cherished projects.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "It is true that (legislative power) was used only for self-protection and to attack the Yoon Suk Yeol government."]

He also directed his criticism at candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Referring to Kim's apology for martial law, he demanded that if he truly believes the martial law was wrong, he should expel former President Yoon.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "He must acknowledge that his actions during the primary were close to fraud and should resign from the candidacy...."]

He claimed that voting for Kim would be a 'wasted vote' and appealed for support for 'young conservative' Lee Jun-seok to defeat Lee Jae-myung.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Water that has flowed cannot become new water. The candidate who can take responsibility for Daegu's future is none other than me, Lee Jun-seok."]

He dismissed the possibility of candidate unification, suggesting to talk to Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon about the 'big tent'.

He also met with the medical community and market merchants, showing efforts to strengthen communication with both the youth and middle-aged groups.

Declaring the future of conservatism in Daegu, the 'heart of conservatism', candidate Lee Jun-seok will move to Busan tomorrow (May 14) to once again target conservative voters.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

