Lee Jun-seok courts Daegu voters
입력 2025.05.13 (23:58)
[Anchor]
Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also visited Daegu, claiming to represent the young conservatives and the future of conservatism.
He urged voters to support him instead of candidate Kim Moon-soo to defeat Lee Jae-myung.
He repeatedly drew a line against unifying begind a single candidate with candidate Kim Moon-soo.
Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.
[Report]
This is the sixth university event since announcing his candidacy for the presidential election.
Candidate Lee Jun-seok discussed employment, the future, and the presidential election with university students.
["(What do you think they are most concerned about?) It seems like they have a lot of worries about the future...."]
He mentioned the harms of martial law and factional politics, stating that Lee Jae-myung should be held accountable for neglecting Daegu's long-cherished projects.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "It is true that (legislative power) was used only for self-protection and to attack the Yoon Suk Yeol government."]
He also directed his criticism at candidate Kim Moon-soo.
Referring to Kim's apology for martial law, he demanded that if he truly believes the martial law was wrong, he should expel former President Yoon.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "He must acknowledge that his actions during the primary were close to fraud and should resign from the candidacy...."]
He claimed that voting for Kim would be a 'wasted vote' and appealed for support for 'young conservative' Lee Jun-seok to defeat Lee Jae-myung.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Water that has flowed cannot become new water. The candidate who can take responsibility for Daegu's future is none other than me, Lee Jun-seok."]
He dismissed the possibility of candidate unification, suggesting to talk to Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon about the 'big tent'.
He also met with the medical community and market merchants, showing efforts to strengthen communication with both the youth and middle-aged groups.
Declaring the future of conservatism in Daegu, the 'heart of conservatism', candidate Lee Jun-seok will move to Busan tomorrow (May 14) to once again target conservative voters.
KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
- 입력 2025-05-13 23:58:23
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.