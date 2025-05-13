Fire breaks out at warehouse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (5.13), a fire broke out at a large logistics warehouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, prompting the emergency evacuation of about 170 employees inside.



While the large flames have been contained, it is expected to take more time to fully extinguish the fire due to approximately 8 tons of lithium batteries stored inside the warehouse.



This is Bae Ji-hyun reporting.



[Report]



Gray smoke is billowing from the logistics warehouse, and the fire alarm is blaring loudly.



Employees hurriedly escape outside the warehouse.



[“Are we completely evacuating the vehicles? Are we shuttling everyone out?”]



Around 10:30 AM today, a fire broke out in a large logistics warehouse with three above-ground floors and one basement level in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.



The fire department issued a Level 2 response at one point and began firefighting efforts, managing to contain the large flames after five and a half hours.



[Kim Tae-yang/Employee of a nearby company: “A fire truck and an ambulance arrived, but within 5 to 10 minutes, the fire suddenly spread too quickly…”]



Thanks to the quick evacuation of about 170 employees on site, there have been no reported injuries so far.



However, some tenants have pointed out that the evacuation guidance was insufficient.



[Logistics warehouse worker/Voice altered: “There was no announcement to evacuate. The person who told us to leave was just a temporary worker. It was like, ‘It’s really a fire’…”]



The fire is believed to have started on the third floor of the warehouse, where about 8 tons of lithium-ion batteries for fans were stored.



Since lithium-ion batteries are a special combustible material that does not extinguish easily once ignited, it has been challenging to completely control the flames.



[Park Chan-yong/Fire Prevention Division Chief, Icheon Fire Department: “Due to the combination of combustible materials and toxic gases, it is taking some time to gain access.”]



It has been confirmed that a fire report was also received at this logistics warehouse last August.



The fire department plans to investigate the exact cause of the fire after completing the firefighting operations.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



