News 9

DP criticizes Kim’s apology

입력 2025.05.13 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, which is advocating for the end of the insurrection, attacked candidate Kim Moon-soo, claiming that his apology regarding the martial law was a deceptive apology aimed at gaining votes.

They urged that if there is sincerity, former President Yoon Suk Yeol should be immediately expelled.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo's apology for the martial law is a deception of the people.

The Democratic Party pointed out that candidate Kim, who had previously defended the insurrection, made a deceptive apology ahead of the election.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chairman: "He is making an insincere apology because he is desperate for votes. One would not make such a half-hearted apology after slapping someone."]

They demanded that if the apology is sincere, he should immediately expel the party's first member, former President Yoon.

They also released a compilation of candidate Kim's statements titled 'Insurrection Protection Document'.

They criticized him for consistently stating, "Martial law is a unique authority of the president and is not unconstitutional," and "I cannot agree to call President Yoon the leader of the insurrection."

[Cheon Jun-ho/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Strategy Director: "Defending an insurrection is an act of destroying the constitution and disqualifies one from being a candidate for the people. If he cannot even accept this, he should resign from his candidacy immediately."]

The Democratic Party also criticized candidate Kim as an extreme right candidate who "serves Jeon Kwang-hoon and Yoon Suk Yeol."

[Kang Hoon-sik/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Situation Room Director: "Would you entrust the Republic of Korea to a candidate who represents the extreme right forces and defends Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

The Democratic Party announced that they would file a complaint against candidate Kim for violating the Political Funds Act, claiming that he earned over 170 million won through his YouTube channel over the past four years since 2018.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party member Kim Moon-soo, who shares the same name as candidate Kim, stepped down from his campaign committee position after mentioning the 'additional points for women's childbirth', which sparked controversy.

The Democratic Party campaign committee stated that they have not considered the childbirth additional points system.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP criticizes Kim’s apology
    • 입력 2025-05-13 23:58:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, which is advocating for the end of the insurrection, attacked candidate Kim Moon-soo, claiming that his apology regarding the martial law was a deceptive apology aimed at gaining votes.

They urged that if there is sincerity, former President Yoon Suk Yeol should be immediately expelled.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo's apology for the martial law is a deception of the people.

The Democratic Party pointed out that candidate Kim, who had previously defended the insurrection, made a deceptive apology ahead of the election.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chairman: "He is making an insincere apology because he is desperate for votes. One would not make such a half-hearted apology after slapping someone."]

They demanded that if the apology is sincere, he should immediately expel the party's first member, former President Yoon.

They also released a compilation of candidate Kim's statements titled 'Insurrection Protection Document'.

They criticized him for consistently stating, "Martial law is a unique authority of the president and is not unconstitutional," and "I cannot agree to call President Yoon the leader of the insurrection."

[Cheon Jun-ho/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Strategy Director: "Defending an insurrection is an act of destroying the constitution and disqualifies one from being a candidate for the people. If he cannot even accept this, he should resign from his candidacy immediately."]

The Democratic Party also criticized candidate Kim as an extreme right candidate who "serves Jeon Kwang-hoon and Yoon Suk Yeol."

[Kang Hoon-sik/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Situation Room Director: "Would you entrust the Republic of Korea to a candidate who represents the extreme right forces and defends Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

The Democratic Party announced that they would file a complaint against candidate Kim for violating the Political Funds Act, claiming that he earned over 170 million won through his YouTube channel over the past four years since 2018.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party member Kim Moon-soo, who shares the same name as candidate Kim, stepped down from his campaign committee position after mentioning the 'additional points for women's childbirth', which sparked controversy.

The Democratic Party campaign committee stated that they have not considered the childbirth additional points system.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명·김문수·이준석 일제히 TK 간 까닭은?

이재명·김문수·이준석 일제히 TK 간 까닭은?
리튬 배터리 쌓인 물류창고서 <br>큰 불…170여 명 대피

리튬 배터리 쌓인 물류창고서 큰 불…170여 명 대피
‘손자 사망’ 급발진 소송 운전자 패소 “페달 오조작 가능성”

‘손자 사망’ 급발진 소송 운전자 패소 “페달 오조작 가능성”
주호민 아들 ‘아동학대 혐의’ <br>특수교사, 항소심서 무죄

주호민 아들 ‘아동학대 혐의’ 특수교사, 항소심서 무죄
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.