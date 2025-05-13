DP criticizes Kim’s apology

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party, which is advocating for the end of the insurrection, attacked candidate Kim Moon-soo, claiming that his apology regarding the martial law was a deceptive apology aimed at gaining votes.



They urged that if there is sincerity, former President Yoon Suk Yeol should be immediately expelled.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo's apology for the martial law is a deception of the people.



The Democratic Party pointed out that candidate Kim, who had previously defended the insurrection, made a deceptive apology ahead of the election.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chairman: "He is making an insincere apology because he is desperate for votes. One would not make such a half-hearted apology after slapping someone."]



They demanded that if the apology is sincere, he should immediately expel the party's first member, former President Yoon.



They also released a compilation of candidate Kim's statements titled 'Insurrection Protection Document'.



They criticized him for consistently stating, "Martial law is a unique authority of the president and is not unconstitutional," and "I cannot agree to call President Yoon the leader of the insurrection."



[Cheon Jun-ho/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Strategy Director: "Defending an insurrection is an act of destroying the constitution and disqualifies one from being a candidate for the people. If he cannot even accept this, he should resign from his candidacy immediately."]



The Democratic Party also criticized candidate Kim as an extreme right candidate who "serves Jeon Kwang-hoon and Yoon Suk Yeol."



[Kang Hoon-sik/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Situation Room Director: "Would you entrust the Republic of Korea to a candidate who represents the extreme right forces and defends Yoon Suk Yeol?"]



The Democratic Party announced that they would file a complaint against candidate Kim for violating the Political Funds Act, claiming that he earned over 170 million won through his YouTube channel over the past four years since 2018.



Meanwhile, Democratic Party member Kim Moon-soo, who shares the same name as candidate Kim, stepped down from his campaign committee position after mentioning the 'additional points for women's childbirth', which sparked controversy.



The Democratic Party campaign committee stated that they have not considered the childbirth additional points system.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



