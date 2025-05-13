Court rules against family

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In 2022, a tragic accident involving a suspected sudden unintended acceleration occurred when a grandmother was driving—resulting in the death of her grandson.



The family filed a compensation lawsuit against the automaker, claiming the vehicle was defective.



However, the court sided with the manufacturer, acknowledging the possibility that the driver had pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.



This is a report by Jeong Myeon-gu.



[Report]



A vehicle crashes into a car that had stopped at an intersection and continues to speed away.



The 60-year-old female driver was seriously injured, and her 12-year-old grandson, Dohyun, who was in the back seat, died.



The family, claiming sudden acceleration, filed a damages lawsuit seeking over 900 million won against the car manufacturer.



After 2 years and 5 months, the first-instance ruling was delivered, and the court ruled against the plaintiffs.



The court determined that it was difficult to conclude that the brake lights were on at the time of the accident.



It also suggested that it was highly likely the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, dismissing all claims raised by the family, including the possibility of an electronic control unit defect.



The ruling, which did not recognize any responsibility on the part of the manufacturer, was met with strong opposition from the family.



[Lee Sang-hoon/Father of the late Dohyun: "We will immediately appeal, and we will fight to the end so that Dohyun's sacrifice can remain a justice for the truth."]



During the trial process, the bereaved family conducted a reenactment test and sound analysis at their own expense.



They also pushed for the establishment of the so-called 'Dohyun Law,' which would require manufacturers to bear the burden of proof in cases of suspected sudden acceleration incidents.



[Ha Jong-seon/Legal representative for the bereaved family: "(To change) the reality where defects are not recognized, the Dohyun Law (Product Liability Law) must be established. The burden of proof for defects should be placed on the manufacturer...."]



The manufacturer, KG Mobility, did not provide any specific stance regarding the first-instance ruling.



This is KBS News Jeong Myeon-gu.



