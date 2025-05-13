News 9

Teacher acquitted in abuse case

입력 2025.05.13 (23:58)

[Anchor]

A special education teacher who was indicted for emotionally abusing the son of webtoon artist Joo Ho-min has been acquitted in the appeals court.

The key issue was whether the audio files recorded without the teacher's consent could be considered as evidence, and unlike the first trial, the second trial court deemed them inadmissible.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

Joo Ho-min's son was reprimanded by his teacher during a special class in September 2022.

Expressions such as "You have very bad habits," "You're unpleasant," and "I dislike you" were repeated several times.

The couple confirmed the statements through a recorder secretly placed in their child's coat and filed a complaint, leading to the teacher, referred to as A, being prosecuted for child abuse.

The first trial court recognized the evidentiary value of the recording and issued a suspended sentence with a fine of 2 million won against the special education teacher.

The court found that the victim child, who has autism, lacked the ability to defend himself, and since there were no CCTV cameras in the learning room, the recording act was justified.

However, the second trial's judgment was different.

The court ruled that the recording file constituted "undisclosed conversations between individuals in violation of the Protection of Communications Secrets Act" and therefore was not recognized as evidence.

Statements made in court were also considered secondary evidence obtained based on the recording file, which was deemed inadmissible, leading to the acquittal.

[Kim Gi-yoon/Legal representative for the special education teacher: "We are very pleased with the acquittal after pointing out that the legal reasoning in the first trial was incorrect."]

Joo expressed disappointment while respecting the court's decision.

[Joo Ho-min: "(For a child with a disability) I felt once again through this ruling how difficult it is to prove when they have been victimized."]

The National Special Education Teachers' Union welcomed the ruling, stating that the teacher's legitimate educational activities were upheld, while the Korean Parents’ Network for People with Disabilities criticized that the means to prove abuse against disabled children have been lost.

KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



