Trump delays China tariffs

입력 2025.05.14 (00:39)

[Anchor]

President Trump, who agreed to postpone the trade war with China, has once again praised himself.

As attention is focused on how negotiations between the two countries will proceed during the postponement period, President Trump has indicated that he may speak with President Xi Jinping over the weekend.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump cited China's promise to open its markets as the biggest achievement of this agreement.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "China will also suspend and remove all of its non-monetary barriers. They've agreed to do that"]

President Trump also stated that U.S.-China relations are very good and that he could speak with President Xi Jinping this weekend.

The small parcel tariffs, which are export channels for Chinese e-commerce companies like Temu and Shein, have also been significantly reduced.

The U.S. has lowered tariffs more quickly and significantly than expected due to the considerable impact of tariffs within the country.

The cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles has decreased by 32%, threatening the livelihoods of port, warehouse, and freight transport workers, and there are ongoing forecasts that grocery store shelves will soon be empty as the impact of tariffs intensifies.

With the surprise agreement easing U.S.-China trade, the Nasdaq surged over 4%, and the New York stock market experienced a sharp rise.

However, experts say there is still a long way to go before trade normalization.

The uncertainty of tariffs by item and the 30% tariffs on China remain a significant burden.

[Jay Foreman/U.S. Toy Importer: "It kind of feels a little bit like we dodged a hurricane, we didn't get free of the wind and the rain, but so far, we've dodged major impact."]

The prevailing assessment is that this agreement represents Trump's surrender.

However, this agreement opens the door for talks between the leaders of the U.S. and China, and there are expectations that a final agreement to end the trade war could be possible during a meeting between the two leaders.

This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.

