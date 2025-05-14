Pohang quake damage lawsuit

News 9

[Anchor]

The first trial's ruling, which recognized the state's liability for the Pohang earthquake that occurred in 2017 and 2018, has been overturned in the appeals court.

It was determined that while the earthquake was indeed triggered by the geothermal power generation project, there was no negligence on the part of the relevant authorities.

Kim Do-hoon reports.

[Report]

The parking lot is cracked, and vehicles are shaking violently.

In November 2017 and February the following year, two earthquakes measuring 5.4 struck Pohang, resulting in one death and over a hundred injuries.

The geothermal power plant located 1.1 km from the epicenter was investigated by the government, which concluded that the earthquakes were caused by the geothermal power generation initiated in 2010, leading Pohang citizens to file a lawsuit for damages against the government.

In November 2023, the first trial court partially recognized the state's responsibility and ruled that residents should be compensated up to 3 million won each.

However, the conclusion was overturned in the appeals court after a year and a half.

The appeals court acknowledged that it is reasonable to view the Pohang earthquake as triggered by geothermal power generation, but stated that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the earthquake occurred due to negligence or inadequate work by the relevant authorities, resulting in a ruling against the plaintiffs.

Nearly 499,000 citizens participated in the lawsuit, which accounts for 96% of Pohang's population at the time of the earthquake.

The civic group leading the lawsuit expressed their opposition to the appeals court's decision and announced plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

[Mo Seong Eon/Chairperson of the Pohang Earthquake Citizens' Countermeasure Headquarters: "We condemn the South Korean government for threatening the lives and safety of Pohang citizens and for refusing to take responsibility afterward. We also condemn the South Korean judiciary that has taken advantage of this situation."]

The city of Pohang also expressed regret, stating that the ruling ignored the severe mental suffering of the residents.

With conflicting judgments between the first and second trial courts regarding the recognition of damages from the Pohang earthquake, the final outcome will be determined by the Supreme Court.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.

