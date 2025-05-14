Kim Keon-hee submits absence notice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Keon-hee, who is under suspicion of intervening in candidate nominations, has submitted a letter of explanation for her absence in response to the prosecution's summons request to appear tomorrow (May 14).



It is reported that the letter includes reasons such as the potential impact on the early presidential election.



This is Go Min-kyung reporting.



[Report]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office specified in the summons sent to Kim Keon-hee that the investigation is scheduled for tomorrow morning.



She is a suspect in violations of the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.



However, today (May 13), a day before the investigation, her side submitted a letter of explanation for her absence.



It is reported that the letter mentioned the official election campaign period for the presidential election as a reason.



They expressed concerns that if the investigation into the alleged intervention in candidate nominations of a specific political party proceeds, it could lead to speculative reports that might affect the early presidential election.



Additionally, they pointed out that the trials of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, have been postponed until after the election, and that the prosecution charged former President Moon Jae-in without a face-to-face investigation. They also reiterated health reasons that were previously cited for her absence from the National Assembly.



This is interpreted as her intention not to comply with the summons until before the presidential election.



The former president and his wife are suspected of having intervened to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received a nomination in exchange for receiving free public opinion poll results from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the 2022 presidential election.



Kim Keon-hee is also under suspicion of intervening in the nomination for the mayor of Pohang during the 2022 local elections and exerting influence to ensure that former prosecutor Kim Sang-min received a nomination in Uichang, Changwon for the 2024 general elections.



If Kim does not respond to the summons, the prosecution is expected to set a new date and send a second summons request.



Typically, if a person fails to respond to a summons without a valid reason about three times, the prosecution may take coercive measures, such as requesting an arrest warrant.



This is KBS News, Go Min-kyung.



