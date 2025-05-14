Dallas gets top draft pick
2025.05.14
The NBA's Dallas Mavericks have achieved a feat that is statistically akin to a camel passing through the eye of a needle in the history of the American draft.
They miraculously secured the first overall pick with just a 1.8% chance.
["The number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft goes to the Dallas Mavericks."]
Can you believe it?
This is the moment Dallas claimed the top spot with only a 1.8% probability.
After facing criticism for sending out the versatile player Doncic, Dallas is expected to recruit Duke University's star player Cooper Flagg, who can drive the ball from the center line and slam dunk.
If Flagg, a promising talent as versatile as Doncic, joins the team, Dallas will be equipped to challenge for the top once again.
