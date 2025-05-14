Lee Jung-hoo’s bunt
입력 2025.05.14 (00:39) 수정 2025.05.14 (00:40)
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco made his debut as a cleanup hitter in the big leagues.
In a two-out situation, he attempted a surprise bunt.
This was his first appearance as a cleanup hitter, and he faced Kelly, the ace of the former SK team, after seven years.
It was a two-out situation, but suddenly he attempted a bunt, and despite running hard, the result was a disappointing out.
Was he conscious of the defensive shift? There are mixed reactions to the fact that a cleanup hitter would attempt a bunt in a two-out, one-on-base situation.
Nevertheless, in his next at-bat, he skillfully targeted a changeup with excellent bat control, continuing his hitting streak for two consecutive games.
