Lee Jung-hoo’s bunt

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco made his debut as a cleanup hitter in the big leagues.

In a two-out situation, he attempted a surprise bunt.

This was his first appearance as a cleanup hitter, and he faced Kelly, the ace of the former SK team, after seven years.

It was a two-out situation, but suddenly he attempted a bunt, and despite running hard, the result was a disappointing out.

Was he conscious of the defensive shift? There are mixed reactions to the fact that a cleanup hitter would attempt a bunt in a two-out, one-on-base situation.

Nevertheless, in his next at-bat, he skillfully targeted a changeup with excellent bat control, continuing his hitting streak for two consecutive games.

