Son eyes major trophy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the Europa League final, Son Heung-min has stated that he aims to complete the final puzzle of his player career with the one trophy he has yet to win.



He mentioned that he has received good energy from his close friend Harry Kane, who recently lifted his first professional trophy.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



With less than ten days left until the Europa League final against Manchester United, Son Heung-min, who has returned from a long injury, has participated in all of the team's training sessions.



Focusing solely on the final, Son Heung-min's mindset is more special and earnest than ever as he works to improve his physical condition.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I think this match is an opportunity that won't come again. I believe I need to prepare my body for the final, so I hope I won't have any regrets this time..."]



After 15 years without a trophy, Son Heung-min is determined to find that long-desired final piece and complete the puzzle this time.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "To make a puzzle, you need all the pieces. I feel like I'm missing the most important last piece, and I think I've been wandering for ten years, so I hope I can finish that puzzle this time."]



He has also received good energy from his close friend Harry Kane, who was once called the king of no trophies but has now lifted his first trophy in Germany.



["He called me on a video call. I was happy to see him happy, and I think if Kane supports us with that good energy, Tottenham can achieve a good result."]



Son Heung-min, who confidently returned holding the Puskás Trophy, has completed all preparations to return home with a trophy in hand.



["I hope I can bring a good gift when I return to Korea after the season."]



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!