U.S. orders Chinese goods again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding this agreement, China is evaluating that it has endured against the United States and achieved victory.



Ahead of the upcoming negotiations, they are regrouping and indirectly criticizing the U.S.



Continuing on, our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



Chinese exporters have started receiving orders from the U.S. again.



They have reopened factories and called employees back to work.



[Kitchenware Manufacturer/Yesterday: "I haven't left work yet. The U.S. buyer requested a video conference at midnight today."]



China assesses that it has achieved victory thanks to its firm stance against the U.S.



[Zhu Jendong/Tsinghua University International Finance and Economics Research Center/CCTV Interview: "This is a 'tactical victory' for China, successfully suppressing the U.S. administration's 'tariff intimidation' against China."]



However, China is also facing rising unemployment and a consumer price index that has fallen for three consecutive months, reaffirming the impact of tariffs initiated by Trump.



China is preparing for full-scale negotiations with the U.S. over the next 90 days.



President Xi Jinping has called leaders from Latin America, the U.S.'s backyard, promising to strengthen relations and indirectly criticizing the U.S.



[Xi Jinping/President of China: "There are no winners in a tariff war or trade war. Bullying will only isolate oneself."]



China has also promised to resolve non-tariff barriers such as export controls on rare earths against the U.S., but internally, it has decided to strengthen control over strategic minerals.



Within China, there are voices of caution recalling instances where negotiations were halted due to the U.S.'s change of heart during the first round of Trump's tariff war.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!