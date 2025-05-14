News 9

Rising childcare costs

[Anchor]

Now, we turn to the issue of low birth rates.

One of the main reasons that discourage childbirth is the burden of childcare costs.

Amid high prices, it has been found that the prices of major childcare products have risen significantly.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the details.

[Report]

A childcare product fair held in Seoul.

The spacious exhibition hall is bustling with crowds.

Parents are carefully comparing prices of childcare products to purchase them at a lower cost.

[Shin Ji-soo/Chungju, Chungbuk: “I woke up at 7 a.m. today and left for Seoul around 7:40. I’ve heard that products here are about 30% cheaper than in regular stores.”]

From relatively expensive items like strollers, baby beds, and car seats to baby clothes and bottles, there are many things to buy.

[Kwon Doo-ho & Park Eun-bi/Chuncheon, Gangwon/Expecting Parents: "I see that baby clothes are quite expensive these days, around 100,000 to 200,000 won. At that price, wouldn’t it be better to cut our clothes and make baby clothes ourselves?"]

The price increase rate of essential childcare items such as infant and children's clothing, children's shoes, and diapers has exceeded 15% in the past five years.

While this is not a huge difference, it surpasses the overall inflation rate.

The prices of baby food and strollers, which had been relatively stable, also jumped by about 10% in the first quarter of this year.

In addition to the essential nature of childcare products, the industry's trend towards premiumization is also analyzed to have contributed to the price increase.

[Choi Hyo-mi/Researcher, Institute of Child Care and Education: "(Essential childcare items) critically affect growth and development. The rise in these prices can pose a significant pressure on childcare costs."]

The average monthly childcare expenditure for households with infants and toddlers has surpassed 1.3 million won.

As a result, a report from a national research institute suggested the need to manage childcare product prices separately earlier this year.

Government-level surveys on the perceived prices of childcare among parents of infants and toddlers have been suspended since 2020 due to budget cuts.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

