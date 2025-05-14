News 9

Health gap by income widens

[Anchor]

A new study shows that the number of years people can live in good health without illness varies by income level—with a gap of over eight years.

Recently, there has been a proposal to raise the standard age for seniors to 70, but critics argue that income-based health disparities must be considered.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

This man in his 60s visits a free meal service.

He is unable to work due to health issues and barely survives on a basic pension of 300,000 won per month.

[Man in his 60s: "I was diagnosed with a cerebral infarction and I'm taking medication—diabetes meds, cholesterol meds... It’s overwhelming."]

When he was younger, he mainly worked in temporary jobs and did not have the luxury to take care of his health.

[Man in his 60s: "Since I did physically demanding work, my body must have deteriorated. I can't prepare side dishes, so I eat whatever. I think that's why I started having minor illnesses early."]

The average healthy life expectancy, which refers to the period that South Koreans live without disease or disability, is 70.9 years.

When limited to the bottom 20% of income, it is only 65.6 years.

This is more than an 8-year difference compared to the top 20%.

The gap, which was 6.7 years in 2012, has been widening every year.

Low-income elderly people are in a situation where their health is poor, making it difficult for them to work.

[69-year-old Woman: "I used to work, but my knees gave out and I’ve had cognitive issues, so I can’t do it anymore."]

In this situation, there are concerns that if the age standard for seniors is raised from 65 to 70, low-income elderly people will not receive welfare benefits.

[Lee Tae-seok/KDI Senior Researcher: "Rather than relying solely on public opinion, it’s important to adjust the age standard based on reliable analyses of how much the health and working conditions of vulnerable groups have improved."]

Experts point out that the age standard for seniors should be raised while considering support measures for vulnerable groups.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

