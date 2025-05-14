Impact of US-China tariff cut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let’s consider the impact of the recent tariff agreement between the United States and China on us.



While there are certainly aspects that could be beneficial, it has also become clear that it will not be easy for us to assert our interests against the United States.



Reporter Hanuri has the story.



[Report]



The United States seemed to concede tariffs to the United Kingdom.



They conditionally reduced the tariffs on automobiles and steel products from 25%.



The steel industry expressed hope that "there might be a possibility for Korea to receive tariff exemptions as well."



However, the United States has not truly made a concession.



The U.S. has a trade surplus with the United Kingdom.



The items for which tariffs were reduced have a low export share.



Korea is different.



Just looking at automobiles and steel, the scale of exports from Korea to the U.S. is 16 times that of the U.K.



This is why negotiations with the U.S. are expected to be more complicated.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Apr. 2: "As a result of these colossal trade barriers, 81% of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea."]



The results of the U.S.-China negotiations make this clearer.



China is also a country with significant exports in steel and automobiles, and the U.S. did not reduce tariffs on items for China.



[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Research Institute: "Since the U.S. market share is large in automobiles for our country, the possibility of receiving exemptions like the U.K. is almost nonexistent."]



This week, the Minister of Industry is expected to meet again with the U.S. Trade Representative, Greer.



In a situation where the U.S. is demanding "rapid progress," we need to emphasize the grace period due to the presidential election schedule and draw out reductions in tariffs on automobiles and steel.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/Apr. 26: "We will closely monitor the progress with other countries and proceed with our negotiations a bit more calmly."]



Japan, where tariff reductions on automobiles are also key, has expressed that it will not rush negotiations.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!