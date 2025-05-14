News 9

[Exclusive] Police probe SK

[Anchor]

Police have launched an investigation into the so-called “V Project,” in which SK Group affiliates are suspected of exchanging fake work orders.

Depending on the findings, the investigation could reach all the way to SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

This is the budget system of SK C&C, an IT affiliate of SK Group.

The work referred to as the 'V Project' is mentioned.

It appears repeatedly in internal emails.

According to a former employee involved at the time, the project was designed to inflate payments SK Telecom made to SK C&C after the fact.

[V Project participant / Voice altered: “I recall the original contract amount was about 400 million won, but it was changed to over 800 million won...”]

The period for which data has been secured is from 2013 to 2015.

It is suspected that SK Telecom paid C&C about 160 billion won more than the actual cost for over 200 work orders.

[V Project participant / Voice altered: “They were registering dozens of nonexistent projects. When I saw that, I thought, ‘This is fabricated trading…’”]

The Financial Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has begun a pre-investigation.

Although no formal complaints were filed, the police initiated the case following a KBS report last month.

They are reviewing allegations of breach of trust for intentionally incurring higher costs, causing damage to SK Telecom.

Breach of trust over 5 billion won has a statute of limitations of 15 years.

While the National Tax Service is conducting a tax audit only on allegations dating after 2014 due to statute limits, police are expected to investigate earlier years as well.

Until July 2015, Chairman Chey Tae-won was the largest shareholder of C&C.

As C&C's sales increased, Chairman Chey benefited from the structure.

Based on statements from employees at the time, Chairman Chey could also become a target of the investigation.

SK has stated, "If the police make a request related to the investigation, we will sincerely clarify the matter."

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

