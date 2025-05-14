Jeju battles devil weed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The coast of Jeju is suffering from 'the unwelcome guest of the sea,' Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.



The endless influx of this weed is damaging the coastal scenery and disrupting the fishing activities of local fishermen.



Reporter Na Jong-hoon has the story.



[Report]



The deep blue sea of Jeju has turned brown.



The invader is Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.



With the sea filled with the weed, the divers have given up on diving altogether.



[Oh Soon-hee/Head of the Jeju City Jocheon Fishing Association: "Because of the devil weed, we can't even get into the water and move. We can't work. And it's not just us; boats are getting tangled in the propellers too."]



The black tidal rocks are completely covered with dried Sargassum.



As the Sargassum that has washed up on the rocks begins to decay, it is causing not only a foul smell but also attracting flies.



Residents and merchants along the coast are experiencing significant discomfort due to the odor and swarming insects.



[Jeon Eun-hwa/Local Merchant: "We are suffering because of the insects. There are so many of them that we can't even open the door; we are constantly trying to catch them."]



Sargassum is believed to be native to the Chinese coast and drifts to Jeju every year around this time due to ocean currents.



Satellite images have shown large masses of Sargassum moving in the waters off the Ieodo area.



On beaches that attract many tourists, heavy machinery is being used daily to remove the Sargassum.



[Park Jae-beom/Jeju City Marine Environment Protector: "Many tourists come, and there are many people exercising barefoot, so we clean it up every day. It's not possible to do it by hand alone, so we are using heavy machinery."]



So far this year, over 300 tons of Sargassum have been collected, and the once beautiful sea of Jeju is suffering from Sargassum.



This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.



