News 9

Jeju battles devil weed

입력 2025.05.14 (00:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The coast of Jeju is suffering from 'the unwelcome guest of the sea,' Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.

The endless influx of this weed is damaging the coastal scenery and disrupting the fishing activities of local fishermen.

Reporter Na Jong-hoon has the story.

[Report]

The deep blue sea of Jeju has turned brown.

The invader is Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.

With the sea filled with the weed, the divers have given up on diving altogether.

[Oh Soon-hee/Head of the Jeju City Jocheon Fishing Association: "Because of the devil weed, we can't even get into the water and move. We can't work. And it's not just us; boats are getting tangled in the propellers too."]

The black tidal rocks are completely covered with dried Sargassum.

As the Sargassum that has washed up on the rocks begins to decay, it is causing not only a foul smell but also attracting flies.

Residents and merchants along the coast are experiencing significant discomfort due to the odor and swarming insects.

[Jeon Eun-hwa/Local Merchant: "We are suffering because of the insects. There are so many of them that we can't even open the door; we are constantly trying to catch them."]

Sargassum is believed to be native to the Chinese coast and drifts to Jeju every year around this time due to ocean currents.

Satellite images have shown large masses of Sargassum moving in the waters off the Ieodo area.

On beaches that attract many tourists, heavy machinery is being used daily to remove the Sargassum.

[Park Jae-beom/Jeju City Marine Environment Protector: "Many tourists come, and there are many people exercising barefoot, so we clean it up every day. It's not possible to do it by hand alone, so we are using heavy machinery."]

So far this year, over 300 tons of Sargassum have been collected, and the once beautiful sea of Jeju is suffering from Sargassum.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeju battles devil weed
    • 입력 2025-05-14 00:39:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The coast of Jeju is suffering from 'the unwelcome guest of the sea,' Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.

The endless influx of this weed is damaging the coastal scenery and disrupting the fishing activities of local fishermen.

Reporter Na Jong-hoon has the story.

[Report]

The deep blue sea of Jeju has turned brown.

The invader is Sargassum horneri, also known as devil weed.

With the sea filled with the weed, the divers have given up on diving altogether.

[Oh Soon-hee/Head of the Jeju City Jocheon Fishing Association: "Because of the devil weed, we can't even get into the water and move. We can't work. And it's not just us; boats are getting tangled in the propellers too."]

The black tidal rocks are completely covered with dried Sargassum.

As the Sargassum that has washed up on the rocks begins to decay, it is causing not only a foul smell but also attracting flies.

Residents and merchants along the coast are experiencing significant discomfort due to the odor and swarming insects.

[Jeon Eun-hwa/Local Merchant: "We are suffering because of the insects. There are so many of them that we can't even open the door; we are constantly trying to catch them."]

Sargassum is believed to be native to the Chinese coast and drifts to Jeju every year around this time due to ocean currents.

Satellite images have shown large masses of Sargassum moving in the waters off the Ieodo area.

On beaches that attract many tourists, heavy machinery is being used daily to remove the Sargassum.

[Park Jae-beom/Jeju City Marine Environment Protector: "Many tourists come, and there are many people exercising barefoot, so we clean it up every day. It's not possible to do it by hand alone, so we are using heavy machinery."]

So far this year, over 300 tons of Sargassum have been collected, and the once beautiful sea of Jeju is suffering from Sargassum.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.
나종훈
나종훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명·김문수·이준석 일제히 TK 간 까닭은?

이재명·김문수·이준석 일제히 TK 간 까닭은?
리튬 배터리 쌓인 물류창고서 <br>큰 불…170여 명 대피

리튬 배터리 쌓인 물류창고서 큰 불…170여 명 대피
‘손자 사망’ 급발진 소송 운전자 패소 “페달 오조작 가능성”

‘손자 사망’ 급발진 소송 운전자 패소 “페달 오조작 가능성”
주호민 아들 ‘아동학대 혐의’ <br>특수교사, 항소심서 무죄

주호민 아들 ‘아동학대 혐의’ 특수교사, 항소심서 무죄
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.