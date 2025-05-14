Korea day at Osaka Expo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The World Expo, considered one of the three major international events, has been held in Osaka, Japan since last month.



Today, on Korea Day at the Expo, a variety of events showcasing Korean culture and strength were held.



Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Osaka.



[Report]



A procession of the Joseon Tongsinsa marches under the world's largest wooden structure symbolizing the Osaka Kansai Expo.



The performance is based on records of the Joseon Tongsinsa from Korea and Japan, which are UNESCO World Documentary Heritage.



[Mitsuyo Yoshida / Japanese Visitor: "Wearing traditional costumes and with very lively music, I felt it was an exotic parade that is somewhat different from Japan."]



As the Expo enters its second month, various events have been organized to promote Korean culture and strength on Korea Day.



[Kim Min-kyu / Anyang Foreign Language High School: "I hope that through the Osaka Expo, our country's culture spreads to various parts of the world and that the perception of our country improves."]



The Korean Pavilion also attracted a crowd.



The Korean Pavilion, consisting of three exhibition spaces, welcomed 176,000 visitors in the first month of its opening.



Audiovisual art utilizing AI technology, an exhibition expressing the recovery of life based on hydrogen technology, and a video that conveys unchanging values through music captured attention.



[Nishiguchi / Japanese Visitor: "If there is an Expo in Korea, we would definitely want to go see it. If that time comes, we would appreciate your support."]



Korean-related events such as the Korea Tourism Festa and K-food Fair will continue at the Expo until the 16th.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Osaka.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!