SSG’s Choi Jeong hits 500 home runs

입력 2025.05.14 (00:39)

[Anchor]

SSG's Choi Jeong, an iconic slugger in professional baseball, has reached the historic milestone of 500 career home runs, the first ever in history.

Choi Jeong, who has stepped onto the 500 home run plateau for the first time, will remain a living legend.

This is a report by reporter Moon Yeong-kyu.

[Report]

At Munhak Baseball Stadium, where Choi Jeong's home run count of 499 is displayed, SSG fans wished for his 500th home run in various ways.

Among the crowd, many fans with gloves were noticeable, and when Choi Jeong stepped up to the plate, the outfield was crowded with spectators eager to catch the home run ball.

The long-awaited 500th home run came in the third at-bat of the sixth inning.

Choi Jeong's massive hit soared over the left field fence, and the spectators watching from the stands became witnesses to history.

Upon returning home, Choi Jeong was adorned with a flower necklace and received congratulations, followed by a commemorative photo session.

The number of home runs displayed in the outfield was updated to 500 in real-time.

The lucky fan who caught the 500th home run ball, Jo Sang-hyun, decided to donate it to the team, and the SSG organization plans to reward him with various gifts, including season tickets.

[Jo Sang-hyun/Fan who donated Choi Jeong's 500th home run ball: "I feel like I've used up all my luck this year, and I'm very happy."]

Since his debut in 2005, Choi Jeong has been an elite player for over 20 years, winning the home run king title three times and the Golden Glove eight times, and now he has made history with his 500th home run.

As a testament to Hanwha Eagles' rise, which is on a 12-game winning streak, a fan appeared in the stands holding a clever sign that read "Altitude Sickness."

Hanwha, trailing by two runs, faced a crisis in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Choi In-ho hit a dramatic two-run home run to tie the game.

After a shocking eight-game losing streak, Samsung Lions made significant changes to its coaching staff and finally broke the losing streak by defeating KT wiz.

This is KBS News, Moon Yeong-kyu.

