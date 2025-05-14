News 9

SK Knights defeat LG Sakers

[Anchor]

The previously stoic coach Jeon Hee-cheol has started clapping his hands in applause.

In the fifth game of the professional basketball championship, SK Knights completely defeated LG Sakers, marking their second consecutive win after three losses, making the competition truly exciting.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

The presence of national treasure center Seo Jang-hoon at the arena shows just how important the fifth game is.

In the early stages of the game, LG took the lead with a three-pointer from Yoo Gi-sang, but SK's momentum, having escaped from the brink, was even stronger.

Leading with Warney, SK quickly counterattacked, reviving their signature fast breaks and widening the score gap.

Despite a finger fracture, Oh Se-geun, showing his fighting spirit, hit a three-pointer, prompting even the usually reserved coach Jeon Hee-cheol to raise both hands in celebration.

In the third quarter, when Hicks, who came in for Warney, made a surprising impact, coach Jeon clapped vigorously, showing a different side as he motivated the players.

With regular season MVP Ahn Young-jun scoring and the court's field commander Kim Sun-hyung showcasing his dazzling skills, SK thrilled the home fans by completely overpowering LG, achieving two consecutive wins after three losses.

The championship probability, which was at 0% until the fourth game, has now risen to 18.8%, giving them a miraculous opportunity to challenge for the title.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "Our team was on the brink, but it didn't seem like we would lose like this, so we kept running a little more and ended up with two consecutive wins."]

[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I told the players, 'Today could be a historic game as well,' and emphasized the need for focus and composure, and it seems the players really adhered to that."]

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis has chosen to part ways with LG's coach Jo Sang-hyun, who is the twin brother of coach Jo Dong-hyun, and has appointed team legend Yang Dong-geun as the new head coach.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

