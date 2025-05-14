[News Today] All woo conservative stronghold







[LEAD]

Today marks 20 days until the Presidential election. Candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jun-seok all launched their official campaigns with visits to Daegu yesterday. Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, long seen as a conservative stronghold, is now turning into a key battleground following the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil.



[REPORT]

In the last 20th presidential election, candidate Yoon Suk Yeol won 73.89% of votes in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region while candidate Lee Jae-myung gained 22.76%.



The result proved that the region has long been the conservative stronghold.



However, ahead of the 21st presidential election, public sentiment is shifting.



A recent public opinion survey showed that the approval rates for Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung stood at 46% and 32%, respectively, in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas.



After the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil, conservative support is starting to waver.



This is why the Democratic Party is wooing voters in the normally conservative region.



As of Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung has visited Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas three times since he was nominated as the DP presidential candidate. He is trying to widen the fracture among conservative voters so that he can become the first DP president from the area.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Is this Daegu? Daegu seems to be in an uproar.



The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo cannot let his guard down either.



Kim has been in Daegu for the second straight day since official campaigning began.



He is touting that he's from this region and looking to boost his approval rate by consolidating conservative voters.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Who can save the nation from this crisis? I trust the people of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. know it’s Kim Moon-soo.



The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok hopes to seize the conservative bloc.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

If you back Kim Moon-soo, he will be a sure second place. Why don't you vote for a candidate who can finish first?



Each candidate has a certain goal to achieve. Lee Jae-myung is aiming to win over 30% of the vote in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Kim Moon-soo is counting on strong support from traditional conservative voters, while Lee Jun-seok is working to expand a new conservative base.