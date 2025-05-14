News Today

[News Today] All woo conservative stronghold

입력 2025.05.14 (15:52) 수정 2025.05.14 (15:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Today marks 20 days until the Presidential election. Candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jun-seok all launched their official campaigns with visits to Daegu yesterday. Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, long seen as a conservative stronghold, is now turning into a key battleground following the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil.

[REPORT]
In the last 20th presidential election, candidate Yoon Suk Yeol won 73.89% of votes in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region while candidate Lee Jae-myung gained 22.76%.

The result proved that the region has long been the conservative stronghold.

However, ahead of the 21st presidential election, public sentiment is shifting.

A recent public opinion survey showed that the approval rates for Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung stood at 46% and 32%, respectively, in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas.

After the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil, conservative support is starting to waver.

This is why the Democratic Party is wooing voters in the normally conservative region.

As of Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung has visited Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas three times since he was nominated as the DP presidential candidate. He is trying to widen the fracture among conservative voters so that he can become the first DP president from the area.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Is this Daegu? Daegu seems to be in an uproar.

The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo cannot let his guard down either.

Kim has been in Daegu for the second straight day since official campaigning began.

He is touting that he's from this region and looking to boost his approval rate by consolidating conservative voters.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Who can save the nation from this crisis? I trust the people of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. know it’s Kim Moon-soo.

The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok hopes to seize the conservative bloc.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
If you back Kim Moon-soo, he will be a sure second place. Why don't you vote for a candidate who can finish first?

Each candidate has a certain goal to achieve. Lee Jae-myung is aiming to win over 30% of the vote in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Kim Moon-soo is counting on strong support from traditional conservative voters, while Lee Jun-seok is working to expand a new conservative base.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] All woo conservative stronghold
    • 입력 2025-05-14 15:52:18
    • 수정2025-05-14 15:52:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
Today marks 20 days until the Presidential election. Candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jun-seok all launched their official campaigns with visits to Daegu yesterday. Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, long seen as a conservative stronghold, is now turning into a key battleground following the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil.

[REPORT]
In the last 20th presidential election, candidate Yoon Suk Yeol won 73.89% of votes in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do region while candidate Lee Jae-myung gained 22.76%.

The result proved that the region has long been the conservative stronghold.

However, ahead of the 21st presidential election, public sentiment is shifting.

A recent public opinion survey showed that the approval rates for Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung stood at 46% and 32%, respectively, in Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas.

After the martial law crisis and impeachment turmoil, conservative support is starting to waver.

This is why the Democratic Party is wooing voters in the normally conservative region.

As of Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung has visited Daegu and the Gyeongsangbuk-do areas three times since he was nominated as the DP presidential candidate. He is trying to widen the fracture among conservative voters so that he can become the first DP president from the area.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Is this Daegu? Daegu seems to be in an uproar.

The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo cannot let his guard down either.

Kim has been in Daegu for the second straight day since official campaigning began.

He is touting that he's from this region and looking to boost his approval rate by consolidating conservative voters.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Who can save the nation from this crisis? I trust the people of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. know it’s Kim Moon-soo.

The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok hopes to seize the conservative bloc.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
If you back Kim Moon-soo, he will be a sure second place. Why don't you vote for a candidate who can finish first?

Each candidate has a certain goal to achieve. Lee Jae-myung is aiming to win over 30% of the vote in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Kim Moon-soo is counting on strong support from traditional conservative voters, while Lee Jun-seok is working to expand a new conservative base.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등<br> 소위 회부

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등 소위 회부
MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약<br> ‘5대 손보사’ 이전

MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약 ‘5대 손보사’ 이전
이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…<br>‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표

이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표
국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행

국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.