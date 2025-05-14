[News Today] Kim Keon-hee refuses to answer summons

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee has submitted a written statement declining the prosecution's summons for questioning scheduled today. Now a private citizen, Kim reportedly argued that complying with the summons could influence the early presidential election.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office notified former First Lady Kim Keon-hee to appear for questioning on Wednesday.



She was summoned as a suspect on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.



But Kim submitted a statement of explanation on Tuesday, one day before the scheduled interrogation, saying she wouldn't appear for questioning.



The statement reportedly cites the official presidential campaign period as a reason.



It says if a probe into nomination meddling in a certain political party is carried out, it could prompt speculative reporting and impact the upcoming presidential election.



The statement also cites the postponement of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's trials until after the election and the indictment of former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges without in-person interrogation.



It also reiterates Kim's health issues, which were the reasons she did not appear at a National Assembly hearing.



This means Kim has no intention to respond to the summons before the presidential election.



Former President Yoon and his wife are suspected of meddling in nominations to help former PPP lawmaker Kim Young-sun win a nomination in return for receiving public opinion poll results from power broker Myung Tae-kyun free of charge during the 2022 presidential election.



Kim Keon-hee is also suspected of intervening in the PPP's nomination for the mayoral race in Pohang for the 2022 local elections, and trying to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run for office in the Changwon area during the 2024 general elections.



If Kim refuses to respond to the summons, prosecutors will likely set a new date to summon her again.



The refusal to answer a summons about three times without a legitimate reason may prompt prosecutors to request an arrest warrant.