News Today

[News Today] Lessons from US-China tariff deal

입력 2025.05.14 (15:54) 수정 2025.05.14 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A dramatic agreement between the U.S. and China to significantly slash tariffs is drawing attention to its potential impact on Korea's ongoing negotiations with Washington. The U.S. had recently reached a similar agreement with the UK. For Seoul, the U.S.-China deal could serve as both a clue and a burden.

[REPORT]
The U.S. appeared to offer tariff concessions to the UK.

It conditionally slashed the 25% tariff on cars and steel.

However, it wasn't a real concession.

The U.S. considered its trade surplus with Britain and the items for which tariffs were slashed take up a small percentage in exports.

But Korea is different.

Just in automobiles and steel, Korea's shipments to America are 16 times larger than the UK’s.

This is why trade negotiations with Washington will be trickier for Seoul.

Donald Trump / U.S. President (April 2)
As a result of these colossal trade barriers, 81% of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea.

What came out of U.S.-China trade talks has made this even clearer.

China also has a large amount of steel and auto-related exports to the U.S.

Washington did not provide product-specific tariff cuts.

Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute
Korean cars hold a large share of the U.S. auto market, so it’s unlikely we will get an exemption like the UK.

It's likely that Seoul's industry minister will meet again with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer this week.

Amid the U.S.' request for quick progress, Korea needs to stress its presidential election schedule to secure a grace period and win tariff cuts on autos and steel.

Ahn Duk-geun / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (April 26)
We will closely monitor progress made with other trade partners and take part in our negotiations in a calm manner.

Meanwhile, Japan, whose focus is also on reducing auto tariffs, has said that it will not engage in hasty negotiations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lessons from US-China tariff deal
    • 입력 2025-05-14 15:54:37
    • 수정2025-05-14 15:54:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
A dramatic agreement between the U.S. and China to significantly slash tariffs is drawing attention to its potential impact on Korea's ongoing negotiations with Washington. The U.S. had recently reached a similar agreement with the UK. For Seoul, the U.S.-China deal could serve as both a clue and a burden.

[REPORT]
The U.S. appeared to offer tariff concessions to the UK.

It conditionally slashed the 25% tariff on cars and steel.

However, it wasn't a real concession.

The U.S. considered its trade surplus with Britain and the items for which tariffs were slashed take up a small percentage in exports.

But Korea is different.

Just in automobiles and steel, Korea's shipments to America are 16 times larger than the UK’s.

This is why trade negotiations with Washington will be trickier for Seoul.

Donald Trump / U.S. President (April 2)
As a result of these colossal trade barriers, 81% of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea.

What came out of U.S.-China trade talks has made this even clearer.

China also has a large amount of steel and auto-related exports to the U.S.

Washington did not provide product-specific tariff cuts.

Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute
Korean cars hold a large share of the U.S. auto market, so it’s unlikely we will get an exemption like the UK.

It's likely that Seoul's industry minister will meet again with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer this week.

Amid the U.S.' request for quick progress, Korea needs to stress its presidential election schedule to secure a grace period and win tariff cuts on autos and steel.

Ahn Duk-geun / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (April 26)
We will closely monitor progress made with other trade partners and take part in our negotiations in a calm manner.

Meanwhile, Japan, whose focus is also on reducing auto tariffs, has said that it will not engage in hasty negotiations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등<br> 소위 회부

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등 소위 회부
MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약<br> ‘5대 손보사’ 이전

MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약 ‘5대 손보사’ 이전
이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…<br>‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표

이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표
국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행

국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.