News Today

[News Today] Plaintiff loses sudden acceleration case

입력 2025.05.14 (15:55) 수정 2025.05.14 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In December 2022, a suspected case of sudden unintended acceleration occurred, leaving a woman in her sixties seriously injured, and her grandson, dead. Claiming the accident was caused by a vehicle defect, the family filed a damage compensation lawsuit against the manufacturer. The first court ruling came down yesterday. It sided with the manufacturer.

[REPORT]
An SUV slams into another vehicle waiting at the intersection and then speeds away without stopping.

The driver, a woman in her sixties, was badly injured and her grandson, 12-year-old Do-hyeon, in the backseat died in the accident.

Her family claimed the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration and sued the SUV manufacturer for a damage compensation of over 900 million won, or around 636,000 U.S. dollars.

The court ruled against the plaintiff at the sentencing of the first trial held two years and five months later.

The court said that it was difficult to accept that the brake lights were on at the time of the accident.

The judge also said that it was more likely that the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, dismissing all the claims made by the driver's family, such as a defective electronic controlling system.

The plaintiff's family protested strongly at the ruling which didn't recognize the manufacturer's liability at all.

Lee Sang-hoon / Father of the Late Lee Do-hyeon
We'll appeal immediately and until the end so that the truth behind Do-hyeon's death is revealed and justice is served.

During the trial, the grieving family even conducted a costly reenacted driving test and audio analysis using their own funds.

They've also pushed for the legislation of the so-called 'Do-hyeon's Law' which imposes burden of proof on the manufacturer in cases suspected of sudden unintended acceleration.

Ha Jong-seon / Plaintiff's Attorney
Do-hyeon's Law must be legislated to change the reality in which defects are not recognized. Burden of proof for defects should be assumed by the manufacturer.

The manufacturer, KG Mobility, did not issue any comment on the lower court's ruling.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Plaintiff loses sudden acceleration case
    • 입력 2025-05-14 15:55:57
    • 수정2025-05-14 15:56:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
In December 2022, a suspected case of sudden unintended acceleration occurred, leaving a woman in her sixties seriously injured, and her grandson, dead. Claiming the accident was caused by a vehicle defect, the family filed a damage compensation lawsuit against the manufacturer. The first court ruling came down yesterday. It sided with the manufacturer.

[REPORT]
An SUV slams into another vehicle waiting at the intersection and then speeds away without stopping.

The driver, a woman in her sixties, was badly injured and her grandson, 12-year-old Do-hyeon, in the backseat died in the accident.

Her family claimed the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration and sued the SUV manufacturer for a damage compensation of over 900 million won, or around 636,000 U.S. dollars.

The court ruled against the plaintiff at the sentencing of the first trial held two years and five months later.

The court said that it was difficult to accept that the brake lights were on at the time of the accident.

The judge also said that it was more likely that the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, dismissing all the claims made by the driver's family, such as a defective electronic controlling system.

The plaintiff's family protested strongly at the ruling which didn't recognize the manufacturer's liability at all.

Lee Sang-hoon / Father of the Late Lee Do-hyeon
We'll appeal immediately and until the end so that the truth behind Do-hyeon's death is revealed and justice is served.

During the trial, the grieving family even conducted a costly reenacted driving test and audio analysis using their own funds.

They've also pushed for the legislation of the so-called 'Do-hyeon's Law' which imposes burden of proof on the manufacturer in cases suspected of sudden unintended acceleration.

Ha Jong-seon / Plaintiff's Attorney
Do-hyeon's Law must be legislated to change the reality in which defects are not recognized. Burden of proof for defects should be assumed by the manufacturer.

The manufacturer, KG Mobility, did not issue any comment on the lower court's ruling.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등<br> 소위 회부

법사위, 민주당 주도 ‘조희대 사법 남용 특검법’ 등 소위 회부
MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약<br> ‘5대 손보사’ 이전

MG손보 영업정지, 모든 계약 ‘5대 손보사’ 이전
이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…<br>‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표

이재명, 부산 등 경남권 공략…‘미래 선박 시장 선점’ 조선업 공약 발표
국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행

국민의힘 김문수, 경남서 “경제 대통령”…이준석, 부산행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.