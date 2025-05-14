[News Today] ‘Korea Day’ celebrated at Osaka Expo

News Today

[LEAD]
The World Expo, regarded as one of the three major global events alongside the Olympics and the World Cup, is being held in Osaka, Japan, for the first time in five years. As the Expo enters its second month, Tuesday marked “Korea Day.” A series of events took place to promote Korea’s traditional culture and national heritage.

[REPORT]
The procession of the Joseon Tongsinsa's diplomatic mission takes place beneath the world’s largest wooden structure, a symbol of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

It is a performance based on records of the bilateral mission between Korea and Japan which are listed on the UNESCO Memory of the World.

Japanese spectator /
With the traditional attire and vibrant music, I felt it was an exotic procession, a little different from Japan's.

The expo, now in its second month, has marked "Korea Day" and various events took place to showcase Korea's culture and its prowess.

Kim Min-gyu / Anyang Foreign Language High School
I hope Korean culture can spread worldwide through the Osaka expo to further enhance our country's image.

The Korean Pavilion also drew crowds.

Comprising three exhibition halls, the pavilion was visited by some 176-thousand people in the first month of the expo.

Highlights include audiovisual art using AI, an exhibition expressing the restoration of life through hydrogen technology, and a video portraying timeless values through music.

Japanese spectator /
If an expo is held in Korea, we really want to visit. When that comes, we hope you welcome us.

Korea-related events such as a tourism festa and K-food fairs will continue at the expo through this Friday.

