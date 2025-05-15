Egg-sized hail hits Beijing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A sudden hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain has poured down in Beijing, China.



Some of the hailstones were as large as eggs, causing significant damage, including shattered vehicle windows.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



In the center of Beijing, at Tiananmen Square, hail is pouring down along with heavy rain.



Caught off guard by the sudden hail, people dining at outdoor tables were unable to gather their food and had to take cover under eaves, while citizens on the streets hurried to seek shelter.



[Beijing Citizen: "Oh my! Oh my!"]



With strong winds blowing, hailstones poured in through the slightly opened car windows.



[Beijing Citizen: "Hail is falling. Oh my, how is it coming inside the car…."]



Some of the hailstones were nearly the size of eggs.



Vehicles parked outdoors were directly hit by the hail, resulting in significant dents on their bodies.



Car windows were also broken and punctured.



A Chinese insurance company reported that approximately 1,400 damage claims have been filed in Beijing due to this hailstorm.



[Beijing Citizen: "Look at this glass. It's completely ruined. I was so unlucky."]



Chinese meteorological authorities stated that the hail was caused by warm, humid air meeting cold air in the upper atmosphere.



They also warned that during seasonal changes ransitions, active convection increases the risk of hail, so caution is advised.



This has been Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



