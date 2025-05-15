News 9

Egg-sized hail hits Beijing

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A sudden hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain has poured down in Beijing, China.

Some of the hailstones were as large as eggs, causing significant damage, including shattered vehicle windows.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

In the center of Beijing, at Tiananmen Square, hail is pouring down along with heavy rain.

Caught off guard by the sudden hail, people dining at outdoor tables were unable to gather their food and had to take cover under eaves, while citizens on the streets hurried to seek shelter.

[Beijing Citizen: "Oh my! Oh my!"]

With strong winds blowing, hailstones poured in through the slightly opened car windows.

[Beijing Citizen: "Hail is falling. Oh my, how is it coming inside the car…."]

Some of the hailstones were nearly the size of eggs.

Vehicles parked outdoors were directly hit by the hail, resulting in significant dents on their bodies.

Car windows were also broken and punctured.

A Chinese insurance company reported that approximately 1,400 damage claims have been filed in Beijing due to this hailstorm.

[Beijing Citizen: "Look at this glass. It's completely ruined. I was so unlucky."]

Chinese meteorological authorities stated that the hail was caused by warm, humid air meeting cold air in the upper atmosphere.

They also warned that during seasonal changes ransitions, active convection increases the risk of hail, so caution is advised.

This has been Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Egg-sized hail hits Beijing
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

A sudden hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain has poured down in Beijing, China.

Some of the hailstones were as large as eggs, causing significant damage, including shattered vehicle windows.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

In the center of Beijing, at Tiananmen Square, hail is pouring down along with heavy rain.

Caught off guard by the sudden hail, people dining at outdoor tables were unable to gather their food and had to take cover under eaves, while citizens on the streets hurried to seek shelter.

[Beijing Citizen: "Oh my! Oh my!"]

With strong winds blowing, hailstones poured in through the slightly opened car windows.

[Beijing Citizen: "Hail is falling. Oh my, how is it coming inside the car…."]

Some of the hailstones were nearly the size of eggs.

Vehicles parked outdoors were directly hit by the hail, resulting in significant dents on their bodies.

Car windows were also broken and punctured.

A Chinese insurance company reported that approximately 1,400 damage claims have been filed in Beijing due to this hailstorm.

[Beijing Citizen: "Look at this glass. It's completely ruined. I was so unlucky."]

Chinese meteorological authorities stated that the hail was caused by warm, humid air meeting cold air in the upper atmosphere.

They also warned that during seasonal changes ransitions, active convection increases the risk of hail, so caution is advised.

This has been Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.