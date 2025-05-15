Assaulted teacher accused of abuse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As Teacher's Day approaches, it seems that conflicts and wounds in the school environment are deepening.



At an elementary school in Busan, a teacher who was trying to break up a fight between students was assaulted by a student.



However, the parents of the offending student have filed a complaint against the victimized teacher on charges of child abuse.



What happened? Reporter Lee I-seul has the story.



[Report]



At an elementary school in Seo-gu, Busan.



On the 28th of last month, a fifth-grade boy at this school got into a dispute with a student from another class.



A female teacher in her 40s intervened to mediate their reconciliation, but the boy refused and returned to the classroom.



When the female teacher followed him in, he assaulted her, hitting her face and body.



[OO Elementary School Official/Voice Altered: "To prevent someone from getting hurt, the teacher seems to have grabbed the water bottle bag that the student was holding."]



Initially, the parents of the offending student admitted their child's wrongdoing.



However, after the victimized teacher took sick leave due to the shock of the assault and requested the education office to convene a teacher's rights protection committee upon returning to work on the 2nd, their attitude changed.



They claimed that their child had been assaulted by the teacher and instead filed a police complaint against the victimized teacher for child abuse.



The Busan City Education Office has decided to hold a teacher's rights protection committee to investigate whether there was an infringement of teacher's rights.



Additionally, discussions will be held regarding disciplinary actions against the offending student.



The school has decided to provide psychological counseling, considering the mental shock experienced by the victimized teacher and the students who witnessed the incident.



The teacher's union strongly opposed the complaint from the offending student's side, stating that it is clearly a false accusation of child abuse.



[Heo So-young/Policy Director, Busan Teacher's Union: "There is a tendency to take teachers very lightly, and this is an act that disregards not only teacher's rights but also the human rights of teachers."]



The police plan to investigate the assault and child abuse allegations against the offending student, the victimized teacher, and the school.



This is KBS News, Lee I-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!