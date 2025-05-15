N. Korea showcases modern warfare

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea's Kim Jong-un, who has been continuously engaging in military-related public activities, has now shown to observe a comprehensive tactical training involving special forces.



During this training, modern warfare experiences were showcased, including the operation of drones.



At this event, Kim Jong-un emphasized the completion of war preparations.



Kim Gi-hwa reports.



[Report]



Tanks race across the training ground, and special forces members demonstrate various combat skills.



A sniper camouflaged in a ghillie suit also makes an appearance.



[Korean Central TV: "The tactical comprehensive training of special operations units and the competitive exercises between tank units were conducted on May 13."]



During this training, the use of drones for reconnaissance activities was revealed for the first time.



It appears to be a dissemination of modern warfare experiences and equipment operations acquired from the battlefield in Ukraine.



Emphasizing the cultivation of modern warfare capabilities, Kim Jong-un stated that the military's most vital mission is the 'completion of war preparations,' and he also mentioned that the most important front line is the 'anti-imperialist class front.'



This highlights the confrontational relationship with the West, including the United States, and is interpreted as an attempt to justify the deployment of troops to Russia.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "There is an intention to strengthen geopolitical positioning by directly or indirectly emphasizing solidarity with anti-U.S. countries like Russia and China."]



Meanwhile, as North Korea is strengthening its naval power, images have also been captured of a new 5,000-ton warship being constructed at a shipyard in Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province.



It appears to have a similar exterior to the destroyer 'Choi Hyun-ho,' which was launched last month, and U.S.'s North Korea specialist media analyzed that this destroyer is equipped with vertical launch systems capable of operating various missiles and is likely to be deployed to the East Sea fleet.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!