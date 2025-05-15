News 9

N. Korea showcases modern warfare

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea's Kim Jong-un, who has been continuously engaging in military-related public activities, has now shown to observe a comprehensive tactical training involving special forces.

During this training, modern warfare experiences were showcased, including the operation of drones.

At this event, Kim Jong-un emphasized the completion of war preparations.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Tanks race across the training ground, and special forces members demonstrate various combat skills.

A sniper camouflaged in a ghillie suit also makes an appearance.

[Korean Central TV: "The tactical comprehensive training of special operations units and the competitive exercises between tank units were conducted on May 13."]

During this training, the use of drones for reconnaissance activities was revealed for the first time.

It appears to be a dissemination of modern warfare experiences and equipment operations acquired from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Emphasizing the cultivation of modern warfare capabilities, Kim Jong-un stated that the military's most vital mission is the 'completion of war preparations,' and he also mentioned that the most important front line is the 'anti-imperialist class front.'

This highlights the confrontational relationship with the West, including the United States, and is interpreted as an attempt to justify the deployment of troops to Russia.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "There is an intention to strengthen geopolitical positioning by directly or indirectly emphasizing solidarity with anti-U.S. countries like Russia and China."]

Meanwhile, as North Korea is strengthening its naval power, images have also been captured of a new 5,000-ton warship being constructed at a shipyard in Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province.

It appears to have a similar exterior to the destroyer 'Choi Hyun-ho,' which was launched last month, and U.S.'s North Korea specialist media analyzed that this destroyer is equipped with vertical launch systems capable of operating various missiles and is likely to be deployed to the East Sea fleet.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea showcases modern warfare
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea's Kim Jong-un, who has been continuously engaging in military-related public activities, has now shown to observe a comprehensive tactical training involving special forces.

During this training, modern warfare experiences were showcased, including the operation of drones.

At this event, Kim Jong-un emphasized the completion of war preparations.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Tanks race across the training ground, and special forces members demonstrate various combat skills.

A sniper camouflaged in a ghillie suit also makes an appearance.

[Korean Central TV: "The tactical comprehensive training of special operations units and the competitive exercises between tank units were conducted on May 13."]

During this training, the use of drones for reconnaissance activities was revealed for the first time.

It appears to be a dissemination of modern warfare experiences and equipment operations acquired from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Emphasizing the cultivation of modern warfare capabilities, Kim Jong-un stated that the military's most vital mission is the 'completion of war preparations,' and he also mentioned that the most important front line is the 'anti-imperialist class front.'

This highlights the confrontational relationship with the West, including the United States, and is interpreted as an attempt to justify the deployment of troops to Russia.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "There is an intention to strengthen geopolitical positioning by directly or indirectly emphasizing solidarity with anti-U.S. countries like Russia and China."]

Meanwhile, as North Korea is strengthening its naval power, images have also been captured of a new 5,000-ton warship being constructed at a shipyard in Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province.

It appears to have a similar exterior to the destroyer 'Choi Hyun-ho,' which was launched last month, and U.S.'s North Korea specialist media analyzed that this destroyer is equipped with vertical launch systems capable of operating various missiles and is likely to be deployed to the East Sea fleet.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.