Gov't to support homemade drones

[Anchor]



The scope of drone utilization is significantly expanding, and the global drone market is dominated by Chinese companies.



If China restricts the export of drone parts, domestic manufacturing companies will face difficulties.



The government has begun supporting the localization of drones.



This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



A drone flying over the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.



It has successfully taken off carrying 15 kg to an altitude of 6,000 meters.



["This drone is stable even in sudden strong winds and can withstand temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius."]



This is a drone from the Chinese company DJI.



This one company accounts for 70% of the global drone market.



Chinese drones are leading the way in both performance and cost-effectiveness at the highest level in the world.



Because of this, our government also attempted to introduce Chinese drones for illegal fishing monitoring, but was unsuccessful.



This is because since last year, China has controlled the export of high-performance drone parts that could also be used for military purposes.



The average domestic production rate of key drone components such as propellers and motors is less than 30%.



If China bans the export of drone parts, our companies will find it difficult to manufacture drones.



[Lee Jong-soo/Official from a domestic drone company: "If imports from China are blocked, prices will inevitably rise...."]



[Kim Tae-woo/Official from a domestic drone company: "I want to buy and use domestic products, but the Chinese market is so large and prices are low...."]



Moreover, 70% of domestic drone companies have annual sales of less than 1 billion won, making them small-scale businesses.



The government has started to come up with measures.



The goal is to domestically produce all components of these drones, and to support the development of drones using domestic technology in five sectors, including agriculture, construction, and firefighting.



The government has decided to invest 10 billion won this year in the development of drones responding to firefighting and tidal currents.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



