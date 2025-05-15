News 9

Kim Moon-soo appeals to Gyeongnam

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party emphasized the economy and science and technology today (May 14) in Gyeongnam Province and announced his regional development pledges.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo started his schedule at a traditional market.

He bowed deeply to the citizens and repeatedly promised to become a president who revitalizes people's livelihoods and the economy.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will become a market president where businesses thrive and citizens can live happily! Everyone!"]

He visited the Sacheon Aerospace Agency and stated that he would provide full financial support to achieve the goals of landing on the moon in 2032 and exploring Mars in 2045.

He also announced pledges in the space and science technology sectors, including investing more than 5% of the national budget in research and development, establishing a Vice Minister of Science and Technology, and expanding various supports for graduate students in science and engineering.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Focusing on supporting the aerospace sector is the future of South Korea...."]

In Changwon, he visited companies related to nuclear power.

He reaffirmed his pledges to foster the next-generation nuclear power industry, including small modular reactors (SMRs), and criticized the 'nuclear phase-out' policy during the Democratic Party's government.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(Despite political obstacles) you will absolutely not give in and will overcome everything until the end; your spirit is truly the spirit of our Republic of Korea."]

He pointed out that if the Democratic Party monopolizes legislative, executive, and judicial powers, it would lead to a dictatorship, mentioning the impeachment of the Chief Justice by the Democratic Party.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't it becoming a dictatorship like Kim Jong-un's, Xi Jinping's, or Hitler's, everyone?"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who focused on solidifying conservative public sentiment in the Yeongnam region for three days after the official start of the election campaign, will begin expanding his moderate outreach in the metropolitan area starting tomorrow (May 15).

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

