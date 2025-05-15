News 9

Calls to expel Yoon continue

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

[Anchor]

Amid this, voices within the People Power Party are growing louder, calling for a resolution regarding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's future.

In particular, there is a desire for former President Yoon to make a decision on his own.

This report is by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been cautious about the issue of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's future.

He reiterated that rather than the party intervening, it is up to former President Yoon to make the decision.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(I believe) former President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a good judgment. I think it is right to respect the President's judgment."]

However, calls for a break from former President Yoon are growing stronger.

It is said that this is necessary to alleviate the burden on the party, which is struggling between the centrist and supporter factions.

[Yang Hyang-ja/Co-Chair of the People Power Party Joint Election Response Committee: "(I hope that former President Yoon) will just stay quiet while receiving judicial judgment, and he should step down on his own. We may need to take coercive measures."]

Meanwhile, predictions are emerging within the conservative camp that former President Yoon will soon resign from the party.

It is believed that he has made his mind that he will do anything that helps in the election.

[Jo Won-jin/Leader of the Our Republican Party/YTN Radio 'News Fighting': "I think former President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision will come out around today..."]

Kim Yong-tae, the Emergency Response Committee Chair nominee, faces mounting pressure after proposing party reforms.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "If the President makes a self-sacrificial commitment for the party, I have said that it would be the best way. I will ensure that we can derive a solution that satisfies all members."]

The nominee plans to reveal his political reform ideas, including the issue of former President Yoon's future, right after his official inauguration tomorrow (May 15).

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

