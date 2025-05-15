Election law amendment passes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee has also passed an election law amendment led by the Democratic Party.



If the law is changed according to this amendment, candidate Lee Jae-myung will not be punished for the charge of disseminating false information.



A bill to significantly increase the number of Supreme Court justices has been referred to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's subcommittee.



Reporter Bang Jun-won reports.



[Report]



The Public Official Election Act prohibits the dissemination of false information for the purpose of election victory.



False information includes birthplace, family relations, occupation, property, and actions, and an amendment to remove 'actions' has passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Park Hee-seung/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a typical toxic clause that leads to the judicialization of politics, as it allows for rampant lawsuits to prevent those who have lost from running again."]



If this legal provision is abolished, candidate Lee Jae-myung can avoid punishment for the election law violation case currently undergoing retrial.



[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "He is already exempt from punishment for the crime of disseminating false information, which was confirmed with a guilty intent by the Supreme Court. This is something that can only happen in a dictatorial state."]



A bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from the current 14 to 30, and potentially up to 100, has also been referred to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's subcommittee.



[Jang Kyung-tae/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "With 14 Supreme Court justices and 101 judicial research officials, those who criticize this should consider whether Supreme Court justices are aristocratic judges. I hope they reflect on public sentiment."]



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office: "If the number of Supreme Court justices is uniformly set, it will cause significant disadvantages to the public."]



[Joo Jin-woo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "They are trying to fill the Supreme Court justices to suit their preferences. I think this is an international embarrassment."]



An amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which includes court rulings as subjects of constitutional complaints, has also been referred to the subcommittee, but the Director of the Court Administration Office pointed out that it contradicts constitutional provisions and effectively introduces a four-tier trial system.



There has been no agreement on the schedule for the plenary session yet, so it is expected to be difficult for the election law amendment and others to pass the plenary session before the presidential election.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



