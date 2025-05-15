Lee Jae-myung pledges maritime support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are now 20 days left until the 21st presidential election.



Today (May 14), the presidential candidates from major political parties faced off in Busan and Gyeongnam.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that this election will also be a close contest and appealed for votes to ensure victory.



He also emphasized ingetration.



First, we have reporter Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung began his campaign in Busan.



He appealed for votes, stating that this election will be another close contest.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am doing everything I can to win. I desperately ask you to each secure three votes."]



He said that he is not here because it is a 'rough grounds,' but emphasized that "everyone is a citizen of South Korea."



He pledged to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and private shipping companies to Busan, instead of the Korea Development Bank, which the PPP candidate proposes.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It would be great to just bring everything to Busan, but that can't happen, can it? Politics is about making feasible promises..."]



He visited Changwon, Tongyeong, and Geoje.



["Are you confident we can create it together? We are! (We can do it!)"]



He mentioned Admiral Yi Sun-sin, who almost died from slander, emphasizing consolidation beyond regions and factions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will take all the power. I will eliminate the Democratic Party and the opposition. Can this be called politics?"]



He also urged voters to judge former President Yoon Suk Yeol through the ballot.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't he apologize if he's made the country like this? 'Win! Win! Win!' The leader of rebellion is saying right now."]



He announced five major strategies for the future development of the shipbuilding industry, stating he would revitalize the local economy and make South Korea a maritime power.



Candidate Lee is continuing his campaign in the Yeongnam region for the second day, determined to break the regional structure and solidify his momentum.



Tomorrow (May 15), he will meet with young people at the Hwagae Market in Hadong, a symbolic place of harmony between Yeongnam and Honam, before moving on to Gwangyang and Mokpo to secure support from traditional voter bases.



KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



