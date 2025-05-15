News 9

Lee Jun-seok woos younger generation

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized in Busan that he is the conservative alternative who can defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He criticized the Democratic Party's violation of the separation of powers and the People Power Party's coercive unification, stating that the two-party structure must be broken.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok returned to Busan in three days.

He met with local Confucian scholars.

[Yang Yeon-mo/Former President of Sungkyunkwan Confucian Association: "I think it's the first time that candidates have visited a local Confucian temple."]

He ate at the school cafeteria with university students and expressed his ambition to develop Busan into an international financial hub.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If we establish a special zone in the form of a special law that reduces the securities transaction tax, all the securities firms will have no choice but to come. I think such policies are necessary..."]

The candidate particularly emphasized the need to break the dominance of the two major parties.

He criticized the Democratic Party for undermining the separation of powers through the abuse of legislative authority.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Right now, it's against the Chief Justice and justices, but later it will manifest as oppression against weaker groups (of ordinary individuals)..."]

He pointed out that the younger generation dislikes coercive unification, targeting the People Power Party's calls for unification.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you give your support to Lee Jun-seok, this election will be an exciting one where David defeats Goliath."]

The candidate stated that he would inherit the spirit of Kim Young-sam and Roh Moo-hyun, promising to form a national unity cabinet if elected president and to meet with the opposition leader once a month.

Emphasizing his role as 'the alternative for conservatives,' Lee Jun-seok concluded his first schedule in the Yeongnam region and plans to focus on expanding support among youth and moderates back in Seoul tomorrow (May 15).

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jun-seok woos younger generation
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized in Busan that he is the conservative alternative who can defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He criticized the Democratic Party's violation of the separation of powers and the People Power Party's coercive unification, stating that the two-party structure must be broken.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok returned to Busan in three days.

He met with local Confucian scholars.

[Yang Yeon-mo/Former President of Sungkyunkwan Confucian Association: "I think it's the first time that candidates have visited a local Confucian temple."]

He ate at the school cafeteria with university students and expressed his ambition to develop Busan into an international financial hub.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If we establish a special zone in the form of a special law that reduces the securities transaction tax, all the securities firms will have no choice but to come. I think such policies are necessary..."]

The candidate particularly emphasized the need to break the dominance of the two major parties.

He criticized the Democratic Party for undermining the separation of powers through the abuse of legislative authority.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Right now, it's against the Chief Justice and justices, but later it will manifest as oppression against weaker groups (of ordinary individuals)..."]

He pointed out that the younger generation dislikes coercive unification, targeting the People Power Party's calls for unification.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you give your support to Lee Jun-seok, this election will be an exciting one where David defeats Goliath."]

The candidate stated that he would inherit the spirit of Kim Young-sam and Roh Moo-hyun, promising to form a national unity cabinet if elected president and to meet with the opposition leader once a month.

Emphasizing his role as 'the alternative for conservatives,' Lee Jun-seok concluded his first schedule in the Yeongnam region and plans to focus on expanding support among youth and moderates back in Seoul tomorrow (May 15).

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.