Lee Jun-seok woos younger generation

New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized in Busan that he is the conservative alternative who can defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He criticized the Democratic Party's violation of the separation of powers and the People Power Party's coercive unification, stating that the two-party structure must be broken.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok returned to Busan in three days.



He met with local Confucian scholars.



[Yang Yeon-mo/Former President of Sungkyunkwan Confucian Association: "I think it's the first time that candidates have visited a local Confucian temple."]



He ate at the school cafeteria with university students and expressed his ambition to develop Busan into an international financial hub.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If we establish a special zone in the form of a special law that reduces the securities transaction tax, all the securities firms will have no choice but to come. I think such policies are necessary..."]



The candidate particularly emphasized the need to break the dominance of the two major parties.



He criticized the Democratic Party for undermining the separation of powers through the abuse of legislative authority.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Right now, it's against the Chief Justice and justices, but later it will manifest as oppression against weaker groups (of ordinary individuals)..."]



He pointed out that the younger generation dislikes coercive unification, targeting the People Power Party's calls for unification.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you give your support to Lee Jun-seok, this election will be an exciting one where David defeats Goliath."]



The candidate stated that he would inherit the spirit of Kim Young-sam and Roh Moo-hyun, promising to form a national unity cabinet if elected president and to meet with the opposition leader once a month.



Emphasizing his role as 'the alternative for conservatives,' Lee Jun-seok concluded his first schedule in the Yeongnam region and plans to focus on expanding support among youth and moderates back in Seoul tomorrow (May 15).



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



