U.S.: North Korea holds 10 ICBMs

[Anchor]

An analysis by U.S. military intelligence has revealed that North Korea already possesses the capability to strike the U.S. mainland.

It is reported that North Korea has about 10 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and there are concerns that this number could increase to 50 within the next 10 years, increasing the threat.

This is a report by Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has identified North Korea, along with Russia, China, and Iran, as a missile threat to the U.S. mainland.

They assessed that North Korea has successfully tested ballistic missiles capable of reaching the entire U.S. mainland.

In particular, they estimated that North Korea currently possesses about 10 ICBMs, marking it as a real threat rather than a potential one.

They also analyzed that this number could increase to 50 within the next 10 years.

The official responsible for missile defense for the U.S. mainland expressed concerns during a congressional hearing about North Korea's new ICBM, the "Hwasong-19."

He stated, "The 'Hwasong-19' uses solid fuel, which shortens the launch preparation time and can carry out nuclear attacks across North America."

He also pointed out that North Korea is hastening the mass production and deployment of these missiles.

[Gregory Guillot/U.S. Northern Command: "We must also improve our capability and capacity to defeat advanced missile threats. The next generation interceptor is vital to countering North Korea's growing ICBM capability."]

Amid changes in the international security order, there are also concerns about the "miscalculation" by North Korea and the risk of triggering conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

Our intelligence authorities assess that the "Hwasong-19" is not yet a completed ICBM and that the technology for miniaturizing nuclear warheads is still in development.

However, there are concerns about the possibility that Russia may transfer related technologies to North Korea in exchange for military deployment.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

