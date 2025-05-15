Military turns to commercial drones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, drones are changing the landscape of warfare.



In the Ukraine war, even recreational and industrial drones are being used as weapons.



Our military is also making repeated attempts to utilize commercially available drones and unmanned surface vessels, which have been validated in the civilian market, for military operations.



This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



Flames erupt from a Russian armored vehicle moving on the battlefield.



The Ukrainian military has attached bombs to a reconnaissance drone and attacked the vulnerable parts of the armor.



The Ukrainian military is using Chinese commercial drones, which cost at least 300,000 won each, as weapons.



They are inexpensive and difficult to counter, making them a game changer in modern warfare.



Our Navy is also contemplating the exhibition use of civilian drones.



If commercial drones loaded with bombs or suicide drones like the one behind me are deployed, they can be utilized as a new weapon system.



A logistics transport drone that drops water bottles.



It is being tested to see if it can accurately drop bombs while flying from the sea in windy conditions.



[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "Bomb drop drone, ground target 'Charlie' attack completed."]



Even cardboard drones used for filming or remote control hobbies can carry bombs and successfully attack from a distance.



Drones that detect fish schools during tuna fishing are conducting reconnaissance and surveillance, while recreational unmanned surface vessels are loaded with bombs and rush towards sea targets to self-destruct.



[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "We have recognized the importance of low-cost, high-efficiency mass production of unmanned systems. We are verifying the operational applicability at sea...."]



By modifying commercially available unmanned systems that have been validated in the market, the Navy plans to continue exploring various military applications of commercial drones, as this can reduce the time and cost involved in weapon development.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



