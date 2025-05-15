News 9

Military turns to commercial drones

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, drones are changing the landscape of warfare.

In the Ukraine war, even recreational and industrial drones are being used as weapons.

Our military is also making repeated attempts to utilize commercially available drones and unmanned surface vessels, which have been validated in the civilian market, for military operations.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

Flames erupt from a Russian armored vehicle moving on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian military has attached bombs to a reconnaissance drone and attacked the vulnerable parts of the armor.

The Ukrainian military is using Chinese commercial drones, which cost at least 300,000 won each, as weapons.

They are inexpensive and difficult to counter, making them a game changer in modern warfare.

Our Navy is also contemplating the exhibition use of civilian drones.

If commercial drones loaded with bombs or suicide drones like the one behind me are deployed, they can be utilized as a new weapon system.

A logistics transport drone that drops water bottles.

It is being tested to see if it can accurately drop bombs while flying from the sea in windy conditions.

[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "Bomb drop drone, ground target 'Charlie' attack completed."]

Even cardboard drones used for filming or remote control hobbies can carry bombs and successfully attack from a distance.

Drones that detect fish schools during tuna fishing are conducting reconnaissance and surveillance, while recreational unmanned surface vessels are loaded with bombs and rush towards sea targets to self-destruct.

[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "We have recognized the importance of low-cost, high-efficiency mass production of unmanned systems. We are verifying the operational applicability at sea...."]

By modifying commercially available unmanned systems that have been validated in the market, the Navy plans to continue exploring various military applications of commercial drones, as this can reduce the time and cost involved in weapon development.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Military turns to commercial drones
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, drones are changing the landscape of warfare.

In the Ukraine war, even recreational and industrial drones are being used as weapons.

Our military is also making repeated attempts to utilize commercially available drones and unmanned surface vessels, which have been validated in the civilian market, for military operations.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

Flames erupt from a Russian armored vehicle moving on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian military has attached bombs to a reconnaissance drone and attacked the vulnerable parts of the armor.

The Ukrainian military is using Chinese commercial drones, which cost at least 300,000 won each, as weapons.

They are inexpensive and difficult to counter, making them a game changer in modern warfare.

Our Navy is also contemplating the exhibition use of civilian drones.

If commercial drones loaded with bombs or suicide drones like the one behind me are deployed, they can be utilized as a new weapon system.

A logistics transport drone that drops water bottles.

It is being tested to see if it can accurately drop bombs while flying from the sea in windy conditions.

[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "Bomb drop drone, ground target 'Charlie' attack completed."]

Even cardboard drones used for filming or remote control hobbies can carry bombs and successfully attack from a distance.

Drones that detect fish schools during tuna fishing are conducting reconnaissance and surveillance, while recreational unmanned surface vessels are loaded with bombs and rush towards sea targets to self-destruct.

[Park Sang-kyu/Navy Headquarters Mobilization Director: "We have recognized the importance of low-cost, high-efficiency mass production of unmanned systems. We are verifying the operational applicability at sea...."]

By modifying commercially available unmanned systems that have been validated in the market, the Navy plans to continue exploring various military applications of commercial drones, as this can reduce the time and cost involved in weapon development.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.