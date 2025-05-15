First ruling on court breach

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first court ruling has been made regarding the defendants who were indicted for the violent intrusion at the Western District Court.



They expressed deep regret for being incited and pleaded for leniency, but the court sentenced them to actual prison terms, including 1 year and 6 months in prison.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.



[Report]



In January, when the news of a detention warrant being issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was announced, supporters intruded into the court.



[“Wow!”]



They threw fire extinguishers, breaking court windows, and loudly called out the names of judges.



[“Come out, OOO! Hurry up!”]



This unprecedented incident was a violent response to a lawful judicial process.



The court's first ruling, issued four months later, was a prison sentence without probation.



A 20-year-old man, Mr. So, who was indicted for breaking the outer walls and windows of the court, received a sentence of 1 year in prison, while a 30-year-old man, Mr. Kim, who pushed and hit a police officer during the intrusion, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison.



This was a matter that had been warned to be severely punished.



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office/Jan. 23/National Assembly Emergency Inquiry: “It is an act that directly infringes upon the functions of the judiciary and cannot be tolerated at all.”]



Today (May 14), the two individuals who received the sentences acknowledged their crimes and showed remorse, but they could not avoid actual prison time.



Mr. Kim submitted remorse letters over ten times in the past two months, and Mr. So's side referred to the violent intrusion at the Western District Court as a 'riot that denied the rule of law,' stating that they 'deeply regret being incited.'



The court stated, “The defendants showed a serious attitude of remorse” and “considering that it is their first offense,” but also noted that it was a crime that displayed the power of a crowd and that “the overall consequences of the crime were horrific,” explaining the reasons for the sentencing.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



