News 9

First ruling on court breach

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first court ruling has been made regarding the defendants who were indicted for the violent intrusion at the Western District Court.

They expressed deep regret for being incited and pleaded for leniency, but the court sentenced them to actual prison terms, including 1 year and 6 months in prison.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

In January, when the news of a detention warrant being issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was announced, supporters intruded into the court.

[“Wow!”]

They threw fire extinguishers, breaking court windows, and loudly called out the names of judges.

[“Come out, OOO! Hurry up!”]

This unprecedented incident was a violent response to a lawful judicial process.

The court's first ruling, issued four months later, was a prison sentence without probation.

A 20-year-old man, Mr. So, who was indicted for breaking the outer walls and windows of the court, received a sentence of 1 year in prison, while a 30-year-old man, Mr. Kim, who pushed and hit a police officer during the intrusion, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison.

This was a matter that had been warned to be severely punished.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office/Jan. 23/National Assembly Emergency Inquiry: “It is an act that directly infringes upon the functions of the judiciary and cannot be tolerated at all.”]

Today (May 14), the two individuals who received the sentences acknowledged their crimes and showed remorse, but they could not avoid actual prison time.

Mr. Kim submitted remorse letters over ten times in the past two months, and Mr. So's side referred to the violent intrusion at the Western District Court as a 'riot that denied the rule of law,' stating that they 'deeply regret being incited.'

The court stated, “The defendants showed a serious attitude of remorse” and “considering that it is their first offense,” but also noted that it was a crime that displayed the power of a crowd and that “the overall consequences of the crime were horrific,” explaining the reasons for the sentencing.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First ruling on court breach
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first court ruling has been made regarding the defendants who were indicted for the violent intrusion at the Western District Court.

They expressed deep regret for being incited and pleaded for leniency, but the court sentenced them to actual prison terms, including 1 year and 6 months in prison.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

In January, when the news of a detention warrant being issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was announced, supporters intruded into the court.

[“Wow!”]

They threw fire extinguishers, breaking court windows, and loudly called out the names of judges.

[“Come out, OOO! Hurry up!”]

This unprecedented incident was a violent response to a lawful judicial process.

The court's first ruling, issued four months later, was a prison sentence without probation.

A 20-year-old man, Mr. So, who was indicted for breaking the outer walls and windows of the court, received a sentence of 1 year in prison, while a 30-year-old man, Mr. Kim, who pushed and hit a police officer during the intrusion, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison.

This was a matter that had been warned to be severely punished.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office/Jan. 23/National Assembly Emergency Inquiry: “It is an act that directly infringes upon the functions of the judiciary and cannot be tolerated at all.”]

Today (May 14), the two individuals who received the sentences acknowledged their crimes and showed remorse, but they could not avoid actual prison time.

Mr. Kim submitted remorse letters over ten times in the past two months, and Mr. So's side referred to the violent intrusion at the Western District Court as a 'riot that denied the rule of law,' stating that they 'deeply regret being incited.'

The court stated, “The defendants showed a serious attitude of remorse” and “considering that it is their first offense,” but also noted that it was a crime that displayed the power of a crowd and that “the overall consequences of the crime were horrific,” explaining the reasons for the sentencing.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.